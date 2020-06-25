Needs a little tweaking - page 10

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[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
I'm trying to make the arrows coincide with the cusp lines.

this would be a completely different indicator for that you need to read a lot I am not good at it

 

Well, if you couldn't do it, then there's nothing for me to do!

But I'm still going to torture it by rearranging the letters from place to place and see if anything comes out.

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

Well, if you couldn't do it, then there's nothing for me to do!

But I'll still have to torture it by rearranging the letters from place to place and see if anything comes out.

you need to rotate the arrows? that's no problem, but the arrows will be rotated and in a different colour.

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the arrows rotate the numbers.

   SetIndexArrow(2,225);
   SetIndexArrow(3,226);

swap colours - also swap places

#property indicator_color3 Blue
#property indicator_color4 Red
 

I've already done that...... swap isn't right.......

I need them above or below the line depending on the trend

 

what is this?

#define Alvl 35.0
#define Alvl2 30.0

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

I've already done that...... swapping isn't right.......

I need them above or below the line depending on the trend

I think the lines are showing the direction so open a position from the lines if the price is higher then the price is higher then the price is lower then the price is lower

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GBPUSDM1

it means up

 
so is it possible to make an EA to open trades from these lines using this indicator?
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
So you can use this tool to make an EA to open trades from these lines?

so you already have a utility - you can use it

GBPUSDM1x

 
Alexsandr San:

so you already have a utility - you can use it

Alexsandr San:

so you already have a utility - you can use it

I have not yet understood how it works
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
I haven't figured out how it works yet.

I don't know - it's the simplest thing that exists from experts

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