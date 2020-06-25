Needs a little tweaking - page 10
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I'm trying to make the arrows coincide with the cusp lines.
this would be a completely different indicator for that you need to read a lot I am not good at it
Well, if you couldn't do it, then there's nothing for me to do!
But I'm still going to torture it by rearranging the letters from place to place and see if anything comes out.
Well, if you couldn't do it, then there's nothing for me to do!
But I'll still have to torture it by rearranging the letters from place to place and see if anything comes out.
you need to rotate the arrows? that's no problem, but the arrows will be rotated and in a different colour.
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the arrows rotate the numbers.
swap colours - also swap places
I've already done that...... swap isn't right.......
I need them above or below the line depending on the trend
what is this?
#define Alvl 35.0
#define Alvl2 30.0
I've already done that...... swapping isn't right.......
I need them above or below the line depending on the trend
I think the lines are showing the direction so open a position from the lines if the price is higher then the price is higher then the price is lower then the price is lower
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it means up
So you can use this tool to make an EA to open trades from these lines?
so you already have a utility - you can use it
so you already have a utility - you can use it
so you already have a utility - you can use it
I haven't figured out how it works yet.
I don't know - it's the simplest thing that exists from experts