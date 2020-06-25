Needs a little tweaking - page 5

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Thanks, but the thing is, I use these buttons to set it to the way I want it to go.

This one goes wherever I want!

[Deleted]  

it turns out the code to remove the pending orders isn't that complicated

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  OrderDelete.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
   for(int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
        {
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
           {
            if(OrderType()>0)
              {
               if(OrderDelete(OrderTicket()))
                  i++;
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

I've done something today that stops are set but they are not set in SEL..... for BUY...... and I still can't find a bug that would set profits

I need Profits!!! That's all I care about!


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             InstantExecution.mq4 |
//|                                 Copyright 2015, @traderconfident |
//|                            https://confident-trader.blogspot.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, @traderconfident"
#property link      "https://confident-trader.blogspot.com"
#property version   "1.0"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
extern string _Orders_=" --- Set Order ---";
extern double Lots=0.1;
extern int StopLoss=60;
extern int TakeProfit=13;
extern int TrailingStart= 65;
extern int TrailingStop = 65;
extern int TrailingStep = 35;
extern int MaxOrderAtOnceTime=1;
extern int Slippage=0;
extern int Magic=90910;

double _sl,_tp,_pip;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   _pip=Point;
   if(Digits==3 || Digits==5) _pip=10*Point;
//---
   ObjectCreate(0,"CloseButton",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,10);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Close Orders");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Exit
   ObjectCreate(0,"Exit",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,120);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_XSIZE,80);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Exit");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Buy
   ObjectCreate(0,"Buy",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,210);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Buy");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Sell
   ObjectCreate(0,"Sell",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,270);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_XSIZE,50);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Sell");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);

//Closed at Profit
   ObjectCreate(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,330);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,15);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_XSIZE,100);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_YSIZE,25);

   ObjectSetString(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_TEXT,"Close Profit");

   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_COLOR,White);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE,BORDER_FLAT);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if(TrailingStart>0) Trailing();

   return(0);
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam)
  {
   int _ticket=0;
   if(sparam=="CloseButton") // Close button has been pressed
     {
      int total=OrdersTotal();
      int i = 0;
      for(i = total; i >=0; i--)
        {
         if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol()==Symbol())
           {
            //OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
            if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && (OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL))
              {
               _ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_ASK),5);
               _ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_BID),5);
              }
           }
        }
      if(_ticket>0)
        {
         ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseButton",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
         ObjectsDeleteAll();
         ExpertRemove();
        }
     }
   if(sparam=="Exit")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Exit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      ObjectsDeleteAll();
      ExpertRemove();
     }
   if(sparam=="Buy")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Buy",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      _ticket=Order("BUY");
     }
   if(sparam=="Sell")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"Sell",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      _ticket=Order("SELL");
     }
   if(sparam=="CloseAtProfit")
     {
      ObjectSetInteger(0,"CloseAtProfit",OBJPROP_STATE,false);
      CloseAtProfit();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void Trailing()
  {
   int ticket=0;
   for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      ticket=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==Magic)
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
           {
            if((TakeProfit>0 && OrderOpenPrice()>Bid+TakeProfit*_pip) || (StopLoss>0 && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask+StopLoss*_pip))
              {
               ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet);
              }
            if(TrailingStart>0)
              {
               if(OrderStopLoss()==0)
                 {
                  if(Bid+OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStart*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                    }else{
                  if(Bid-OrderStopLoss()>Bid+TrailingStep*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Bid+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
           {
            if((TakeProfit>0 && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask+TakeProfit*_pip) || (StopLoss>0 && OrderOpenPrice()>Bid+StopLoss*_pip))
              {
               ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet);
              }
            if(TrailingStart>0)
              {
               if(OrderStopLoss()==0)
                 {
                  if(Ask+OrderOpenPrice()>TrailingStart*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                    }else{
                  if(Ask-OrderStopLoss()>Ask+TrailingStep*_pip)
                    {
                     ticket=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),Ask+TrailingStop*_pip,OrderTakeProfit(),0,Gray);
                    }
                 }
              }
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAtProfit()
  {
   int ticket=0;
   RefreshRates();
   for(int cnt=0;cnt<OrdersTotal();cnt++)
     {
      ticket=OrderSelect(cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderType()==OP_BUY && Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,0,Violet);
        }
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask)
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,0,Violet);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Order(string _Order)
  {
   int i,ticket=0;
   _sl = 0.0;
   _tp = 0.0;
   if(_Order=="BUY")
     {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,Ask,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Blue);
        }
        }else {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,Bid,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Red);
        }
     }

   return(ticket);
  } 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

I've done something today that stops are set but they are not set in SEL..... for BUY...... and I still can't find a bug that would set profits

I need profits! That's all I care about!


I'm looking for a better one - for everything to work in the tester

-------------------

I've set the pending orders.

installed

-----------------

deleted

deleted

 

But the stop loss is set as high as 650 or 750 for some reason.

Tried reducing it to 30 does not work!

 
Alexsandr San:

I'm looking for something cooler - for the tester to work.

i don't need a tester! ..... minimum is a demo and cooler is for real!

The minimum is for the demo and the steeper is for the real!

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

I don't need a tester! ..... minimum is a demo and the cooler is for real!

I'll take a loan and go straight to the real account!

You can't be sure of a good result in the demo!

You may use a demo or a real one, or you may use a tester.

 
Why the years? The main thing for me is to see the results I want!
[Deleted]  
I just need to finish the stop loss and take profit orders
 
my buttons don't work on the tester! so these buttons are what I'm testing on the demo
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