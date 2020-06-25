Needs a little tweaking - page 5
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Thanks, but the thing is, I use these buttons to set it to the way I want it to go.
This one goes wherever I want!
it turns out the code to remove the pending orders isn't that complicated
I've done something today that stops are set but they are not set in SEL..... for BUY...... and I still can't find a bug that would set profits
I need Profits!!! That's all I care about!
I've done something today that stops are set but they are not set in SEL..... for BUY...... and I still can't find a bug that would set profits
I need profits! That's all I care about!
I'm looking for a better one - for everything to work in the tester
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I've set the pending orders.
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But the stop loss is set as high as 650 or 750 for some reason.
Tried reducing it to 30 does not work!
I'm looking for something cooler - for the tester to work.
i don't need a tester! ..... minimum is a demo and cooler is for real!
The minimum is for the demo and the steeper is for the real!
I don't need a tester! ..... minimum is a demo and the cooler is for real!
I'll take a loan and go straight to the real account!
You can't be sure of a good result in the demo!
You may use a demo or a real one, or you may use a tester.