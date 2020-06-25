Needs a little tweaking - page 3

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Plugged it in----- it didn't work

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Order(string _Order)
  {
   int i,ticket=0;
   _sl = 0.0;
   _tp = 0.0;
   if(_Order=="BUY")
     {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP,Lots,Ask,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Blue);
        }
        }else {
      for(i=0; i<MaxOrderAtOnceTime; i++)
        {
         ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lots,Bid,Slippage,_sl,_tp,"",Magic,0,Red);
        }
     }

   return(ticket);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

Plugged this in----- it didn't work

here you can masterhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23470

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  OrderLimit.mq4  |
//|                                                  Pavel Shukin    |
//|                                              fibo.rich@gmail.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Pavel Shukin "
#property link      "fibo.rich@gmail.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
#property description "Cкрипт устанавливает лимитный ордер buy или sell."
#property description "Если текущая (Bid) цена выше (больше) цены, по которой был бронен скрипт,"
#property description "то будет установлен Order BuyLimit."
#property description "Если текущая (Bid) цена ниже (меньше) цены, по которой был бронен скрипт,"
#property description "то будет установлен Order SellLimit."

#property script_show_inputs
input  double Lots=0.01;//Volume Position

extern int TakeProfit=40;
extern int StopLoss=20;
input  int Slippage=30;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   if(Digits==3 || Digits==5)
     {
      TakeProfit*=10;
      StopLoss*=10;
     }
//--define price setting script
   double PriceClick=NormalizeDouble(WindowPriceOnDropped(),Digits);
//--define current price
   double PriceCurrent=NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits);
//--условие opening BuyLimit
   if(PriceClick<PriceCurrent)
     {
      BuyLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }
//--условие opening SellLimit
   if(PriceClick>PriceCurrent)
     {
      SellLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening BuyLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuyLimit(double lots,double open_price,int slippage)
  {
   int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage,0,0,"ScriptOrderLimit",0,0,clrNONE);
   if(ticket<0)
      Print("Error opening BuyLimit ",GetLastError());
   else
     {
      double sl=NormalizeDouble(open_price-(StopLoss*Point),Digits);
      double tp=NormalizeDouble(open_price+(TakeProfit*Point),Digits);
      if(!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp,0,clrNONE))
         Print("Error Modify order BuyLimit ",GetLastError());
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening SellLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellLimit(double lots,double open_price,int slippage)
  {
   int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage,0,0,"ScriptOrderLimit",0,0,clrNONE);
   if(ticket<0)
      Print("Error opening SellLimit ",GetLastError());
   else
     {
      double sl=NormalizeDouble(open_price+(StopLoss*Point),Digits);
      double tp=NormalizeDouble(open_price-(TakeProfit*Point),Digits);
      if(!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp,0,clrNONE))
         Print("Error Modify Order SellLimit ",GetLastError());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
scriptOrderLimit
scriptOrderLimit
  • www.mql5.com
Helpercent Предназначен для ручной торговли. Выставляет сделки с указанным риском. Стоплос - обязательный параметр, при помощи которого автоматически определяется направление ордера. Simple Trading Простая библиотека для MT4, содержащая базовый...
 
Thanks. I'll have a look at.........
 

put this one in - no result

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening BuyLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuyLimit(double lots,double open_price,int slippage)
  {
   int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage,0,0,"ScriptOrderLimit",0,0,clrNONE);
   if(ticket<0)
      Print("Error opening BuyLimit ",GetLastError());
   else
     {
      double sl=NormalizeDouble(open_price-(StopLoss*Point),Digits);
      double tp=NormalizeDouble(open_price+(TakeProfit*Point),Digits);
      if(!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp,0,clrNONE))
         Print("Error Modify order BuyLimit ",GetLastError());
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening SellLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellLimit(double lots,double open_price,int slippage)
  {
   int ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage,0,0,"ScriptOrderLimit",0,0,clrNONE);
   if(ticket<0)
      Print("Error opening SellLimit ",GetLastError());
   else
     {
      double sl=NormalizeDouble(open_price+(StopLoss*Point),Digits);
      double tp=NormalizeDouble(open_price-(TakeProfit*Point),Digits);
      if(!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp,0,clrNONE))
         Print("Error Modify Order SellLimit ",GetLastError());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко :

put this - zero result

I messed up here - yes! and replaced the trawl, it did not work properly.

Snapshot2

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             InstantExecution.mq4 |
//|                                 Copyright 2015, @traderconfident |
//|                            https://confident-trader.blogspot.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, @traderconfident"
#property link        "https://confident-trader.blogspot.com"
#property version    "1.0"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string _Orders_= " --- Set Order ---" ;
input double Lots             = 0.05 ;
input int     StopLoss         = 1400 ;
input int     TakeProfit       = 700 ;
input int     TrailingStart    = 200 ;
input double TrailingStop     = 300 ;       // Фиксированный размер трала
input double TrailingStep     = 50 ;       // Шаг трала
input string _OrdersLimit= " --- Set OrderLimit ---" ;
input int     TakeProfitLimit  = 40 ;
input int     StopLossLimit    = 20 ;
input int     Slippage         = 30 ;
input int     Magic            = 90910 ;
//-------
bool    AllPositions     = false ;           // Управлять всеми позициями
bool    ProfitTrailing   = true ;           // Тралить только профит
bool    UseSound         = true ;           // Использовать звуковой сигнал
string NameFileSound    = "expert.wav" ;   // Наименование звукового файла
double _sl,_tp,_pip;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ()
  {
   _pip= Point ;
   if ( Digits == 3 || Digits == 5 )
      _pip= 10 * Point ;
//---
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close Orders" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Exit
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 120 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 80 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "OrderLimit" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Buy
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 210 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 50 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Buy" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Sell
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 270 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 50 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Sell" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Closed at Profit
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 330 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close Profit" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );
//---
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit ( const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if (TrailingStart> 0 )
      TrailStopOrders();
   OnChartEvent1();
   return ( 0 );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent1()
  {
   int     ticket;
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      CloseAtProfit();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      CloseALL();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      OnStartLimit();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
        {
         ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask, 3 ,Bid-StopLoss* Point ,Ask+TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Green);
         if (ticket> 0 )
           {
             if ( OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
               Print ( "BUY order opened : " ,OrderOpenPrice());
           }
         else
             Print ( "Error opening BUY order : " , GetLastError ());
         return ;
        }
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
        {
         ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid, 3 ,Ask+StopLoss* Point ,Bid-TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red);
         if (ticket> 0 )
           {
             if ( OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
               Print ( "SELL order opened : " ,OrderOpenPrice());
           }
         else
             Print ( "Error opening SELL order : " , GetLastError ());
        }
       return ;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailStopOrders()
  {
   for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++)
     {
       if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
        {
         if (AllPositions || OrderSymbol()== Symbol ())
           {
            TrailingPositions();
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Сопровождение позиции простым тралом                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingPositions()
  {
   double pBid,pAsk,pp;

   pp=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_POINT);
   if (OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      pBid=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID);
       if (!ProfitTrailing || (pBid-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*pp)
        {
         if (OrderStopLoss()<pBid-(TrailingStop+TrailingStep- 1 )*pp)
           {
            ModifyStopLoss(pBid-TrailingStop*pp);
             return ;
           }
        }
     }
   if (OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      pAsk=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK);
       if (!ProfitTrailing || OrderOpenPrice()-pAsk>TrailingStop*pp)
        {
         if (OrderStopLoss()>pAsk+(TrailingStop+TrailingStep- 1 )*pp || OrderStopLoss()== 0 )
           {
            ModifyStopLoss(pAsk+TrailingStop*pp);
             return ;
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Перенос уровня StopLoss                                          |
//| Параметры:                                                       |
//|   ldStopLoss - уровень StopLoss                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyStopLoss( double ldStopLoss)
  {
   bool fm;

   fm=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),ldStopLoss,OrderTakeProfit(), 0 ,CLR_NONE);
   if (fm && UseSound)
       PlaySound (NameFileSound);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAtProfit()
  {
   int ticket= 0 ;
   RefreshRates();
   for ( int cnt= 0 ; cnt< OrdersTotal (); cnt++)
     {
      ticket= OrderSelect (cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
       if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && OrderType()==OP_BUY && Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid, 0 ,Violet);
        }
       if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask)
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask, 0 ,Violet);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseALL()
  {
   int Close_ticket= 0 ;
   int total= OrdersTotal ();
   int i = 0 ;
   for (i = total; i >= 0 ; i--)
     {
       if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ())
        {
         //OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
         if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && (OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL))
           {
            Close_ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_ASK), 5 );
            Close_ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_BID), 5 );
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStartLimit()
  {
//--define price setting script
   double PriceClick= NormalizeDouble (WindowPriceOnDropped(), Digits );
//--define current price
   double PriceCurrent= NormalizeDouble (Bid, Digits );
//--условие opening BuyLimit
   if (PriceClick<PriceCurrent)
     {
      BuyLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }
//--условие opening SellLimit
   if (PriceClick>PriceCurrent)
     {
      SellLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening BuyLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuyLimit( double lots, double open_price, int slippage)
  {
   int ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUYLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage, 0 , 0 , "ScriptOrderLimit" , 0 , 0 , clrNONE );
   if (ticket< 0 )
       Print ( "Error opening BuyLimit " , GetLastError ());
   else
     {
       double sl= NormalizeDouble (open_price-(StopLossLimit* Point ), Digits );
       double tp= NormalizeDouble (open_price+(TakeProfitLimit* Point ), Digits );
       if (!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp, 0 , clrNONE ))
         Print ( "Error Modify order BuyLimit " , GetLastError ());
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening SellLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellLimit( double lots, double open_price, int slippage)
  {
   int ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELLLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage, 0 , 0 , "ScriptOrderLimit" , 0 , 0 , clrNONE );
   if (ticket< 0 )
       Print ( "Error opening SellLimit " , GetLastError ());
   else
     {
       double sl= NormalizeDouble (open_price+(StopLossLimit* Point ), Digits );
       double tp= NormalizeDouble (open_price-(TakeProfitLimit* Point ), Digits );
       if (!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp, 0 , clrNONE ))
         Print ( "Error Modify Order SellLimit " , GetLastError ());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
InstantExecution.mq4  28 kb
 

I had this one yesterday.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                          RSI.mq4 |
//|                               Copyright © 2016, Хлыстов Владимир |
//|                                                cmillion@narod.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Хлыстов Владимир"
#property link      "cmillion@narod.ru"
#property strict
#property description "советник по RSI"
#property description "sell при пересечение сверху вниз 70 и на buy снизу вверх 30"
#property description "стопы и тейки можно выстовить в настройках советника"
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
extern int     period_RSI           = 56,
               stoploss             = 0,
               takeprofit           = 250,
               slippage             = 0,
               buy_level            = 52,
               sell_level           = 52,
               Magic                = 777;
extern double  Lot                  = 0.1;
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
void OnTick()
{
   for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
      if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
         if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && Magic==OrderMagicNumber()) return;
   double RSI0  = iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_OPEN,0);
   double RSI1  = iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_OPEN,1);
   double SL=0,TP=0;
   if (RSI0 > buy_level && RSI1 < buy_level)
   {
      if (takeprofit!=0) TP  = NormalizeDouble(Ask + takeprofit*Point,Digits);
      if (stoploss!=0)   SL  = NormalizeDouble(Ask - stoploss*  Point,Digits);     
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT, Lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYSTOP, Lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
   }
   if (RSI0 < sell_level && RSI1 > sell_level)
   {
      if (takeprofit!=0) TP = NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits);
      if (stoploss!=0)   SL = NormalizeDouble(Bid + stoploss*  Point,Digits);            
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLLIMIT,Lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
      if (OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLSTOP,Lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),slippage,SL,TP,NULL,Magic)==-1) Print(GetLastError());
   }
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко :

I messed this up yesterday

I don’t understand how he sets limits and doesn’t always set them

Snapshot3

and changed a bit

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                             InstantExecution.mq4 |
//|                                 Copyright 2015, @traderconfident |
//|                            https://confident-trader.blogspot.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, @traderconfident"
#property link        "https://confident-trader.blogspot.com"
#property version    "1.0"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input string _Orders_= " --- Set Order ---" ;
input double Lots             = 0.05 ;
input int     StopLoss         = 1400 ;
input int     TakeProfit       = 700 ;
input int     TrailingStart    = 200 ;
input double TrailingStop     = 300 ;       // Фиксированный размер трала
input double TrailingStep     = 50 ;       // Шаг трала
input int     Magic            = 90910 ;
//-------
int     Slippage         = 30 ;
bool    AllPositions     = false ;           // Управлять всеми позициями
bool    ProfitTrailing   = true ;           // Тралить только профит
bool    UseSound         = true ;           // Использовать звуковой сигнал
string NameFileSound    = "expert.wav" ;   // Наименование звукового файла
double _sl,_tp,_pip;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit ()
  {
   _pip= Point ;
   if ( Digits == 3 || Digits == 5 )
      _pip= 10 * Point ;
//---
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close Orders" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Red);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Exit
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 120 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 80 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "OrderLimit" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Buy
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 210 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 50 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Buy" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Blue);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Sell
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 270 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 50 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Sell" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Gray);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );

//Closed at Profit
   ObjectCreate ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 330 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , 15 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_XSIZE , 100 );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_YSIZE , 25 );

   ObjectSetString ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_TEXT , "Close Profit" );

   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_COLOR ,White);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR ,Green);
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_BORDER_TYPE , BORDER_FLAT );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_HIDDEN , true );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE , false );
   ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 12 );
//---
   return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit ( const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if (TrailingStart> 0 )
      TrailStopOrders();
   OnChartEvent1();
   return ( 0 );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ChartEvent function                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent1()
  {
   int     ticket;
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseAtProfit" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      CloseAtProfit();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "CloseButton" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      CloseALL();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "OrderLimit" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
      OnStartLimit();
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Buy" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
        {
         ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask, 3 ,Bid-StopLoss* Point ,Ask+TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Green);
         if (ticket> 0 )
           {
             if ( OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
               Print ( "BUY order opened : " ,OrderOpenPrice());
           }
         else
             Print ( "Error opening BUY order : " , GetLastError ());
         return ;
        }
     }
   if ( ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE )!= 0 )
     {
       ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "Sell" , OBJPROP_STATE , 0 );
        {
         ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid, 3 ,Ask+StopLoss* Point ,Bid-TakeProfit* Point , "" ,Magic, 0 ,Red);
         if (ticket> 0 )
           {
             if ( OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
               Print ( "SELL order opened : " ,OrderOpenPrice());
           }
         else
             Print ( "Error opening SELL order : " , GetLastError ());
        }
       return ;
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailStopOrders()
  {
   for ( int i= 0 ; i< OrdersTotal (); i++)
     {
       if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
        {
         if (AllPositions || OrderSymbol()== Symbol ())
           {
            TrailingPositions();
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Сопровождение позиции простым тралом                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void TrailingPositions()
  {
   double pBid,pAsk,pp;

   pp=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_POINT);
   if (OrderType()==OP_BUY)
     {
      pBid=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_BID);
       if (!ProfitTrailing || (pBid-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*pp)
        {
         if (OrderStopLoss()<pBid-(TrailingStop+TrailingStep- 1 )*pp)
           {
            ModifyStopLoss(pBid-TrailingStop*pp);
             return ;
           }
        }
     }
   if (OrderType()==OP_SELL)
     {
      pAsk=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK);
       if (!ProfitTrailing || OrderOpenPrice()-pAsk>TrailingStop*pp)
        {
         if (OrderStopLoss()>pAsk+(TrailingStop+TrailingStep- 1 )*pp || OrderStopLoss()== 0 )
           {
            ModifyStopLoss(pAsk+TrailingStop*pp);
             return ;
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Перенос уровня StopLoss                                          |
//| Параметры:                                                       |
//|   ldStopLoss - уровень StopLoss                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ModifyStopLoss( double ldStopLoss)
  {
   bool fm;

   fm=OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),ldStopLoss,OrderTakeProfit(), 0 ,CLR_NONE);
   if (fm && UseSound)
       PlaySound (NameFileSound);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAtProfit()
  {
   int ticket= 0 ;
   RefreshRates();
   for ( int cnt= 0 ; cnt< OrdersTotal (); cnt++)
     {
      ticket= OrderSelect (cnt,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES);
       if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && OrderType()==OP_BUY && Bid>OrderOpenPrice())
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid, 0 ,Violet);
        }
       if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && OrderType()==OP_SELL && OrderOpenPrice()>Ask)
        {
         ticket=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask, 0 ,Violet);
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseALL()
  {
   int Close_ticket= 0 ;
   int total= OrdersTotal ();
   int i = 0 ;
   for (i = total; i >= 0 ; i--)
     {
       if ( OrderSelect (i,SELECT_BY_POS) && OrderSymbol()== Symbol ())
        {
         //OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS);
         if (OrderSymbol()== Symbol () && (OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL))
           {
            Close_ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_ASK), 5 );
            Close_ticket = OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_BID), 5 );
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStartLimit()
  {
   if ( Digits == 3 || Digits == 5 )
     {
     }
//--define price setting script
   double PriceClick= NormalizeDouble (WindowPriceOnDropped(), Digits );
//--define current price
   double PriceCurrent= NormalizeDouble (Bid, Digits );
//--условие opening BuyLimit
   if (PriceClick<PriceCurrent)
     {
      BuyLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }
//--условие opening SellLimit
   if (PriceClick>PriceCurrent)
     {
      SellLimit(Lots,PriceClick,Slippage);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening BuyLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuyLimit( double lots, double open_price, int slippage)
  {
   int ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_BUYLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage, 0 , 0 , "ScriptOrderLimit" , 0 , 0 , clrNONE );
   if (ticket< 0 )
       Print ( "Error opening BuyLimit " , GetLastError ());
   else
     {
       double sl= NormalizeDouble (open_price-(StopLoss* Point ), Digits );
       double tp= NormalizeDouble (open_price+(TakeProfit* Point ), Digits );
       if (!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp, 0 , clrNONE ))
         Print ( "Error Modify order BuyLimit " , GetLastError ());
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//Function for opening SellLimit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellLimit( double lots, double open_price, int slippage)
  {
   int ticket= OrderSend ( Symbol (),OP_SELLLIMIT,lots,open_price,slippage, 0 , 0 , "ScriptOrderLimit" , 0 , 0 , clrNONE );
   if (ticket< 0 )
       Print ( "Error opening SellLimit " , GetLastError ());
   else
     {
       double sl= NormalizeDouble (open_price+(StopLoss* Point ), Digits );
       double tp= NormalizeDouble (open_price-(TakeProfit* Point ), Digits );
       if (!OrderModify(ticket,open_price,sl,tp, 0 , clrNONE ))
         Print ( "Error Modify Order SellLimit " , GetLastError ());
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
InstantExecution.mq4  27 kb
 
I'll try another demo and then I guess that's it for today............
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
I'll try it again in the demo and then probably quit for the day............

add this. when you delete an expert, the buttons remain

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   ObjectsDeleteAll();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
hm......... in the demo does not display limits ((
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