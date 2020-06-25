Needs a little tweaking - page 3
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Plugged it in----- it didn't work
Plugged this in----- it didn't work
here you can masterhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/23470
put this one in - no result
put this - zero result
I messed up here - yes! and replaced the trawl, it did not work properly.
I had this one yesterday.
I messed this up yesterday
I don’t understand how he sets limits and doesn’t always set them
and changed a bit
I'll try it again in the demo and then probably quit for the day............
add this. when you delete an expert, the buttons remain