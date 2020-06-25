Needs a little tweaking - page 6
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my buttons don't work on the tester! so these buttons are what i'm testing on the demo
master of the house - .... you'll see what I mean in time.
This question ... is it possible to add a new click on the button to make the order increase, like on a martin?
anything is possible, it is possible to increase the lot on a loss or profit basis
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I'm trying to use sl sl orders now - so far no luck
anything is possible, it is possible to increase the lot on a loss or profit basis
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I'm trying to use sl sl orders now - so far no luck
i'm done for the day......... i'll be torturing myself further tomorrow.
I think I've got the stop and profit attached
i kinda made it - you can download it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page60#comment_16930575
I don't need it as I don't use the old mt4 terminal - I'm long out of the beginning, on the new mt5 platform
i kinda made it - you can download it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page60#comment_16930575
i don't need it as i don't use the old mt4 terminal - i'm long out of the beginning, on the new mt5 platform
Thanks alexander! This is the real grail for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you Alexander! This is the real grail for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good luck! not an easy job. The function there is profit, set yourself a goal and once a day reach it. and don't get greedy, the market won't run away from you.