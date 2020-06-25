Needs a little tweaking - page 6

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Сергей Дыбленко:
my buttons don't work on the tester! so these buttons are what i'm testing on the demo

master of the house - .... you'll see what I mean in time.

 
it's all bullshit............ how do I get profits into my buttons - that's the question?
 
the poet's soul could not bear it....... put in my mind your button front!
 
Question...is it possible to add a new next click button to these buttons to make the order increase, you know, like on a martin?
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
This question ... is it possible to add a new click on the button to make the order increase, like on a martin?

anything is possible, it is possible to increase the lot on a loss or profit basis

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I'm trying to use sl sl orders now - so far no luck

 
Alexsandr San:

anything is possible, it is possible to increase the lot on a loss or profit basis

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I'm trying to use sl sl orders now - so far no luck

I'm done for the day......... I'm going to be tortured further tomorrow.
[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:
i'm done for the day......... i'll be torturing myself further tomorrow.

I think I've got the stop and profit attached

cnjgs

[Deleted]  

i kinda made it - you can download it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page60#comment_16930575

I don't need it as I don't use the old mt4 terminal - I'm long out of the beginning, on the new mt5 platform

Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
Как я собираю себе советника методом тыка
  • 2020.06.14
  • www.mql5.com
Из этих Советников весь материал Автор MQL5-кода: Vladimir Karputov. Stop loss Take profit.mq5TrendMeLeaveMe(barabashkakvn's edition...
 
Alexsandr San:

i kinda made it - you can download it here https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/310846/page60#comment_16930575

i don't need it as i don't use the old mt4 terminal - i'm long out of the beginning, on the new mt5 platform

Thanks alexander! This is the real grail for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

[Deleted]  
Сергей Дыбленко:

Thank you Alexander! This is the real grail for me!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Good luck! not an easy job. The function there is profit, set yourself a goal and once a day reach it. and don't get greedy, the market won't run away from you.

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