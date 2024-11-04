The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 8
No - an acquaintance of mine got a 12.9
I was joking :) :)
:)
Where did the market go, did it hit bottom, or is it a correction? ?
Sberbank's on fire.And where is the promised six months of searching for the bottom?
What is it rocking? )))) 5 weeks minus and now a slight +. Where is it lighting up? )))
and you have to break 270.80 in two days ?
then mstt is lighting it up for sure - or is it weak too ?
Rothenberg - just got golden !
VTB has become the owner of 13.13% of Rostelecom
VTB bought a 21.57% stake in telecoms operator Rostelecom and sold part of its stake shortly afterwards, leaving it with a 13.13% stake, the state bank said on Tuesday.
VTB's stake in the state-owned operator was announced following Rostelecom's massive takeover of mobile operator Tele2 Russia.
Rostelecom had tentatively estimated that as a result of the deal worth 130 billion roubles, VTB's share will amount to 18.8%-21.6%, Telecom Investments, affiliated with VTB, will receive 6.8%-7.8%, Rosimushchestvo's share in Rostelecom will drop to 33.2%-38.2% and VEB's share to 2.9%-3.4%.
While we were writing, Sber was starting to fall down. There won't be a quick reversal. God forbid something else negative happens ....
:-) Yes, it is clear that nothing will go up in Russia until the oil turns around. We produce nothing but oil and do nothing.
Although Mostostroy will probably build some large bridge.
So far so good for Sber. I assume this is the next scenario.
Now it makes a lot of sense to open an IIS, put money into it and buy up, of course open and close it, but not to withdraw it for three years,
and avoid paying 13% tax (some of which goes to someone for yachts, trainers, shirts).
In three years the market will clearly recover and it will be possible to close the account and withdraw the profits without paying the tribute
Crisis or no crisis, private investors do not sleep.
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/5e6b88219a7947ae4d73ff1a?utm_source=top&utm_medium=interest&utm_campaign=5e6b88219a7947ae4d73ff1a