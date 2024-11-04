The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 6
Sber could go short. It looks like it's bouncing.
Sber could go short. It looks like it's bouncing.
I don't follow ours much. America is up. Today's rally may look attractive, but volumes on Nasdaq and New York are lower than usual. Not convincing. So it's a sensible idea. But better in cash )))
US Federal Reserve cuts keyrate to almost zero TheUS FederalReserve has lowered its key interestrate to 0-0.25% from 16 March
Expect market to open on the upside tomorrow
Where did the Fed rate data come from?
Indeed....
Insiders probably all knew, not for nothing the volume of buyers prevailed on Friday.
and the rf market has been down since the first 3 minutes
C and P 500 down too, and the rate cut only helped open without a gap down. The news says they are in a panic mood there, with queues of kilometres to the supermarkets sweeping anything not nailed down off the shelves.
In our country everything is swept away too, queues are like in the Soviet Union for sugar
moonshine is more reliable
It looks like it's going to be a long recovery. The bottom is not in sight.