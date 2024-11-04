The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 6

New comment
 

Sber could go short. It looks like it's bouncing.

Bounced back. Word on the street is that Gref

bought out Sberbank's stock...

 
I don't follow ours much. America is up. Today's rally may look attractive, but volumes on Nasdaq and New York are lower than usual. Not convincing. So it's a sensible idea. But better in cash )))

 

US Federal Reserve cuts keyrate to almost zero TheUS FederalReserve has lowered its key interestrate to 0-0.25% from 16 March

...

Expect market to open on the upside tomorrow

 
Where did the Fed rate data come from?

Added

Indeed....

 
Insiders probably all knew, not for nothing the volume of buyers prevailed on Friday.

 
and the rf market has been down since the first 3 minutes

 
C and P 500 down too, and the rate cut only helped open without a gap down. The news says they are in a panic mood there, with queues of kilometres to the supermarkets sweeping anything not nailed down off the shelves.

 
In our country everything is swept away too, queues are like in the Soviet Union for sugar

 
moonshine is more reliable

 

It looks like it's going to be a long recovery. The bottom is not in sight.


