The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 2
This confirms what I said:
"Seryozh, it's not aboutwhether oil goes down or up, it's about the fact that the statedoesn't have the money."
The key word is NO MONEY.
Added
Real incomes are falling, people aren't buying anything, not standing, not making repairs,
no movement - stagnation of the economy, the consequence (for Russia only) is higher prices and impoverishment.
There are plenty of resources on the internet with analytics.
But I am interested in the opinion of real traders, not analysts. Please share your expectations and forecasts.
Do not copy analysts' posts and insert links to them.
I am interested in traders' opinions and news + links to the news, which you consider important and on which you base your predictions.
If you have a cache, wait for the fall, try to buy shares on the reversal in the long run.
Oil - 35.72
Dollar 72.27
Here's what's going to happen
Oil - 35.72
Dollar 72.27
Think about what's going to happen.
Well, now we'll live...
No, no, no. Somebody's buying oil for cheap.
And I'm thinking what if OPEC completely collapses, which it already has.
I wonder what the real market value of oil is, I want to see the invisible fucking hand of the market :)
Russia should not bother, the ruble has been devalued and you can live happily ever after with the new government and $15 oil )).
It all depends on the cost of production. They won't sell oil below production cost anyway.
...
Rosneft says that every time it agreed to cut production, the freed market was immediately occupied by American companies pumping expensive shale oil.
...
I came across an interesting article on smartlab https://smart-lab.ru/blog/600193.php.
The last time something interesting happened on the back of such a fall in '91