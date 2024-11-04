The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 10
On the news, the Pahan was surprised at the price of petrol. It feels like he lives on another planet.
Everyone has known for a long time, only our oil prices go down and gasoline prices go up. Paradox
I think we live in the same country...
It is cheaper in the States.
Sberbank promises to divest 50% of IFRS profits at any rate.
https://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2020/03/17/825451-sberbank-smodeliroval-hudshii?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews
Waiting for 25
Oil 27
It's getting cheaper in the States.
it is in a normal economy!
In Russia it is!
In a civilized world with a normal economy gasoline is getting cheaper
at the beginning of the year oil was 70 now it's 27 --- where's ..... gasoline at 20 ?
Petrol used to be 41 now it's 42 :-))) how come it's not getting more expensive ... Are you comparing yesterday to today? - you have to dig a little deeper into the sample.
When the price of oil goes from 25 to 80, gasoline will go up to 45.
U.S.
russia
What about gasoline. The scary thing here is that they are discussing that the Central Bank should lower the rate like everyone else in the world does in a crisis, instead of raising it like ours. What a nightmare...
Take a look at the gasoline price chart
The Central Bank should not lag behind - should not behave any differently to petrol prices in Russia