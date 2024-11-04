The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 10

New comment
 

On the news, the Pahan was surprised at the price of petrol. It feels like he lives on another planet.

Everyone has known for a long time, only our oil prices go down and gasoline prices go up. Paradox

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

On the news, the Pahan was surprised at the price of petrol. It feels like he lives on another planet.

Everyone has known for a long time, only our oil prices go down and gasoline prices go up. Paradox .

I think we live in the same country...
In my town, petrol hasn't gone up by a penny.
It has long been known that it does not go down in price with oil. And not "only here", but everywhere.
 
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley economists have announced that the coronavirus has triggered a global recession and all eyes should now be on how deep and long it will be
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
I think we live in the same country...
In my town, petrol hasn't gone up by a penny.
And that it does not get cheaper with oil, that has long been known. And not "only here", but everywhere.

It is cheaper in the States.

 

Sberbank promises to divest 50% of IFRS profits at any rate.

https://www.vedomosti.ru/finance/articles/2020/03/17/825451-sberbank-smodeliroval-hudshii?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews

Сбербанк смоделировал худший сценарий кризиса
Сбербанк смоделировал худший сценарий кризиса
  • 2020.03.17
  • www.vedomosti.ru
Сбербанк смоделировал три возможных сценария развития экономического кризиса в России на фоне распространения пандемии коронавируса, рассказал предправления госбанка Герман Греф: при реализации любого, даже «самого жесткого сценария» банк не пробьет нормативы ЦБ по капиталу и спокойно проходит кризис без сторонней поддержки. «Во всех трех...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Waiting for 25

Oil 27

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

It's getting cheaper in the States.

it is in a normal economy!

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
I think we live in the same country...
In my town, petrol hasn't gone up by a penny.
And that it does not get cheaper with oil, that has long been known. And not "only here", but everywhere .

In Russia it is!

In a civilized world with a normal economy gasoline is getting cheaper

--

at the beginning of the year oil was 70 now it's 27 --- where's ..... gasoline at 20 ?

Petrol used to be 41 now it's 42 :-))) how come it's not getting more expensive ... Are you comparing yesterday to today? - you have to dig a little deeper into the sample.


----

When the price of oil goes from 25 to 80, gasoline will go up to 45.

----

U.S.


russia


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

In Russia, yes!

In the civilized world with a normal economy, gasoline is getting cheaper.

--

at the beginning of the year oil was 70 now it's 27 --- where is ..... gasoline at 20 ?

Gasoline used to be 41 now it's 42 :-))) How come it's not getting more expensive... Are you comparing yesterday to today? - you have to dig a little deeper into the sample.


----

When the price of oil goes from 25 to 80, gasoline will go up to 45.

What about gasoline. The scary thing here is that they are discussing that the Central Bank should lower the rate like everyone else in the world does in a crisis, instead of raising it like ours. What a nightmare...

 
Михаил Шерстнёв:

What about petrol? The scary thing here is that they are discussing that the Central Bank should lower the rate, as everyone in the world is doing during the crisis, instead of raising it as we are doing. What a nightmare...

Take a look at the gasoline price chart

The Central Bank should not lag behind - should not behave any differently to petrol prices in Russia

1...3456789101112131415161718
New comment