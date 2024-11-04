The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 17

Mikhail Bilan:
We expect breakdown of the two formed levels. An alternative scenario is the growth of the pair after the breakdown of 81.80p/$1.

I have only two options, either it will not reach the red line and go down or it will break the line and also go down. Generally speaking, it will go down but not very far and will hang in the corridor.


 
Alcohol sales in the US soar by 55% in a week - Nielsen
 
Sergey Chalyshev:
Alcohol sales in the US soar 55% in a week - Nielsen

That's it, it's over.....

Дмитрий:

That's it, it's over.....

Who is the end going to be celebrated by Americans?
 

Москва. 1 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Президент Владимир Путин 1 апреля подписал закон, который вводит в России механизм заключения соглашений о защите и поощрении капиталовложений (СЗПК). Бизнес обязуется инвестировать определенные суммы (от 250 млн руб. до выше 10 млрд рублей) в проекты в обмен на неизменность налоговых и неналоговых условий работы.

Whoever has less thanRUB 250 million. - don't even hope for anything ))

 

to projects in exchange for unchanged tax and non-tax working conditions.

Well, that's funny, the rich can work with the old taxes and the middle class will pay for everything.

 
Russia's GDP may fall 3-5% in a moderate scenario in 2020; 2009 scenario (down almost 8%) cannot be ruled out - Kudrin

Tough - but fair. Always respected Kudrin for his honesty.

 

Nevertheless. Here's what it says. Sber has already rescheduled the dividend payment.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/04/2020/5e8f39ad9a79473f1f6557a0?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

ЦБ рекомендовал банкам перенести решения о выплате дивидендов
  • 2020.04.09
  • РБК
  • www.rbc.ru
Центральный банк рекомендовал финансовым организациям назначить годовые общие собрания акционеров (ГОСА), на которых будут приниматься решения о выплате дивидендов за 2019 год на конец августа — сентябрь 2020 года, говорится в информационном письме первого зампреда Сергея Швецова.
 
The Central Bank may cut the rate. https://www.bfm.ru/news/441610
ЦБ допустил снижение ключевой ставки
  • BFM.ru
  • www.bfm.ru
Вопрос снижения ставки детально изучат в разных экономических сценариях. В том числе будет решаться, какого размера шаги могут быть предприняты, отметила Эльвира Набиуллина. Банк России на ближайшем заседании, которое пройдет 24 апреля, рассмотрит вопрос о снижении ключевой ставки с 6%, заявила в ходе онлайн-пресс-конференции...
