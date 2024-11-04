The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 17
We expect breakdown of the two formed levels. An alternative scenario is the growth of the pair after the breakdown of 81.80p/$1.
I have only two options, either it will not reach the red line and go down or it will break the line and also go down. Generally speaking, it will go down but not very far and will hang in the corridor.
Alcohol sales in the US soar 55% in a week - Nielsen
That's it, it's over.....
Putin suggests that officials working remotely will be less of a nuisance to Muscovites
Москва. 1 апреля. INTERFAX.RU - Президент Владимир Путин 1 апреля подписал закон, который вводит в России механизм заключения соглашений о защите и поощрении капиталовложений (СЗПК). Бизнес обязуется инвестировать определенные суммы (от 250 млн руб. до выше 10 млрд рублей) в проекты в обмен на неизменность налоговых и неналоговых условий работы.
Whoever has less thanRUB 250 million. - don't even hope for anything ))
to projects in exchange for unchanged tax and non-tax working conditions.
Well, that's funny, the rich can work with the old taxes and the middle class will pay for everything.
Tough - but fair. Always respected Kudrin for his honesty.
Nevertheless. Here's what it says. Sber has already rescheduled the dividend payment.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/09/04/2020/5e8f39ad9a79473f1f6557a0?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop