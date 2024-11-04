The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 14
Oil is a good indicator, if it goes lower, it won't bottom. If it does not go lower, then we wait for it to go flat.
The Saudis are offering oil at 25, I do not think we will go lower. They cannot afford cheap oil, as they have huge budget spending on some huge projects. I think we will reach the bottom when the shale producers are ruined.
That's right, 25 is supposed to be the bottom. But the economic consequences of the suspension of China may give more downward movement in the form of inertia of panic.
But China has already stopped the pandemic.
They are working in China, production is there, Italy's problems will have little effect on the global economy.
If thishttps://ria.ru/20200318/1568747300.html is to be believed.
Europe may be facing a succession of withdrawals from the union when the epidemic is over. The virus has shown that there is no unity among them, it is every man for himself.
There was no political alliance, but there is an economic one.
They had a united parliament, sanctions were imposed amicably, and now they are closing internal borders and clamping down on medical equipment supplies.
Here's the Russian market. Quotes are falling and trading volume is also falling.
Sberbank.
Rosneft
There is also this approach. Didn't check the data - probably a fit.
No. it is not a fitting - there are studies like this and they are quite serious
First optimism!
White Thursday, or clean Thursday.
Bears for meat.