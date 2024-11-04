The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 15
Magadan Up (MAGEP) is rocking
We are not scared of the virus, I just saw a bunch of pensioners with ski poles going for a walk. :)
White Thursday, or clean Thursday.
Bears for meat.
Bulls are tastier ))))
They say the Saudis have started cutting the budget.https://rg.ru/2020/03/19/saudovskaia-araviia-sokrashchaet-rashody-biudzheta-iz-za-padeniia-cen-na-neft.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
Maybe they'll come to their senses and stop dumping prices.
What about the Russian market?
That's the way to trade!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8qq4dUW8io
In the comments to the video, there is a link to an article about how Russia also wasted no time in buying assets when the bourgeoisie was selling them. True, the link is to a translation of an article by a foreign publication and the original article was published back in 2015 :)
I cannot understand why there is such optimism in our market?
Clearly USA has taken unprecedented measures to support the economy, but where did we get such a positive attitude from, have we decided to ride on someone else's hoopla?
Or is there nothing of ours anymore?
There's a week off announced by the president. Except for the civil service, pharmacies and other important services. I wonder how the market will react.
I have heard that pharmacies etc. are not part of the civil service.
Who is going to pay for their holidays?