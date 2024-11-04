The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 15

Magadan Up (MAGEP) is rocking



 
We are not scared of the virus, I just saw a bunch of pensioners with ski poles going for a walk. :)
 
Vitalii Ananev:
Virus or no virus, training on schedule!)
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

White Thursday, or clean Thursday.

Bears for meat.

Bulls are tastier ))))

 

They say the Saudis have started cutting the budget.https://rg.ru/2020/03/19/saudovskaia-araviia-sokrashchaet-rashody-biudzheta-iz-za-padeniia-cen-na-neft.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

Maybe they'll come to their senses and stop dumping prices.

What about the Russian market?

That's the way to trade!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8qq4dUW8io

prostotrader:

What about the Russian market?

That's how you trade!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8qq4dUW8io

In the comments to the video, there is a link to an article about how Russia also wasted no time in buying assets when the bourgeoisie was selling them. True, the link is to a translation of an article by a foreign publication and the original article was published back in 2015 :)

 

I cannot understand why there is such optimism in our market?

Clearly USA has taken unprecedented measures to support the economy, but where did we get such a positive attitude from, have we decided to ride on someone else's hoopla?

Or is there nothing of ours anymore?

 
It's the president's week off. Except for the civil service, pharmacies and other important services. I wonder how the market will react.
 
Vitalii Ananev:
There's a week off announced by the president. Except for the civil service, pharmacies and other important services. I wonder how the market will react.

I have heard that pharmacies etc. are not part of the civil service.

Who is going to pay for their holidays?

