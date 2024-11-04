The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 13

remains to break 25 and consolidate below 25


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

usd

eur


All currencies are falling against the dollar, the Canadian dollar is really going down. Even bitcoin is falling against the dollar. Not only is the ruble in a panic, but it is the most nervous.

 

https://www.rosbalt.ru/business/2020/03/18/1833410.html

Нефть Brent рухнула ниже $26, курс доллара взлетел выше 80 рублей
Expect a succession of bankruptcies, so they are considering a bill for a moratorium on filing for bankruptcy.

https://ria.ru/20200318/1568788761.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

Мишустин поручил подготовить законопроект о моратории на банкротство
Maxim Romanov:

All currencies are falling against the dollar, the Canadian dollar is very strong. Even bitcoin is falling against the dollar. Not only is the ruble in a panic, but it's the most nervous.

I think everyone is more nervous now.

on the spot hit the ceiling,

who knows when the limits are expanded on the spot?

si

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I think they are the most nervous right now

they are not nervous... they are waiting for the big exit from the quid...

they got a lot of support during the previous crisis and this time will be just like that

 

.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

like - this is probably the bottom

I don't think so. So far, panic is building up, with all that entails.
 
Dmitriy Skub:
I don`t think so. So far, panic is building up, with all that it implies.

Oil is a good indicator, if it goes lower, it won't bottom. If it doesn't, then we wait for it to go flat.

The coronavirus in China was slowed down in a couple of months. But they are disciplined Asians, the Orientals, unlike the totally careless Italians and the Russians, who are totally pissed off.

