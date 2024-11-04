The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 13
remains to break 25 and consolidate below 25
usd
eur
All currencies are falling against the dollar, the Canadian dollar is really going down. Even bitcoin is falling against the dollar. Not only is the ruble in a panic, but it is the most nervous.
https://www.rosbalt.ru/business/2020/03/18/1833410.html
Expect a succession of bankruptcies, so they are considering a bill for a moratorium on filing for bankruptcy.
https://ria.ru/20200318/1568788761.html?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
I think everyone is more nervous now.
on the spot hit the ceiling,
who knows when the limits are expanded on the spot?
I think they are the most nervous right now
they are not nervous... they are waiting for the big exit from the quid...
they got a lot of support during the previous crisis and this time will be just like that
.
like - this is probably the bottom
I don`t think so. So far, panic is building up, with all that it implies.
Oil is a good indicator, if it goes lower, it won't bottom. If it doesn't, then we wait for it to go flat.
The coronavirus in China was slowed down in a couple of months. But they are disciplined Asians, the Orientals, unlike the totally careless Italians and the Russians, who are totally pissed off.