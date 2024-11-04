The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 7
Where did the market go, did it hit bottom, or is it a correction? ?
Sberbank is on fireWhere is the promised six months of searching for the bottom?
Let's see what technical picture will be drawn. Fundamentally, most Russian issuers are fine. The analysis is ruling now. We should expect a picture like this:
Or this:
I read that Gref and other Sberbank bigwigs have increased their shareholdings.
...
yes the picture should be similar
I bought some Sberbank as well. There are so many opportunities now, it makes my eyes diverge :) I want to buy both. Eh, where to get so much money :)
Sberbank at 23.9% interest...
:) It's a rip-off. All loan sharks are crooks.
Actually, it's now at 12.9%.
It's actually a joke.
No - an acquaintance took it under 12.9