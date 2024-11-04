The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 7

Yes. The bottom is still far away. Yes. The bottom is still far away.
 

Where did the market go, did it hit bottom, or is it a correction? ?

Sberbank is on fire

Where is the promised six months of searching for the bottom?
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Let's see what technical picture will be drawn. Fundamentally, most Russian issuers are fine. The analysis is ruling now. We should expect a picture like this:

Or this:


I read that Gref and other Sberbank bigwigs have increased their shareholdings.
 
Looks like me too.

...

yes the picture should be similar

 
I bought some Sberbank as well. There are so many opportunities now, it makes my eyes diverge :) I want to buy both. Eh, where to get so much money :)

 
Sberbank at 23.9% interest...

 
:) It's a rip-off. All loan sharks are crooks.

 
Actually, it's now at 12.9%.

 
It's actually a joke.

 
No - an acquaintance took it under 12.9

