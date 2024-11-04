The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 11
What about petrol? The scary thing here is that they are discussing that the Central Bank should lower the rate, as everyone in the world is doing during the crisis, instead of raising it as we are doing. What a nightmare...
The central bank rate has been going down smoothly enough - only a moron would pull it up now.
Where is the information from that they are raising the rate, the meeting is only on March 20.
I understand this is a rumour.
but here's a fact - oil is already 26
---
25 is very close.
--
so do we wait for 20 or do we believe the saudis - promising to sell at 25?
Well, we were talking about 2008, when only a moron would raise the rate in a crisis when everyone else was lowering it.
In 2008, the Central Bank raised the rate during the crisis and now people are discussing lowering it - so I am waiting to see which wins, reason or the usual ))))
soon to be 25
Magic number?))
the saudis have declared it a magic number
