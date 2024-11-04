The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 12

Dmitriy Skub:
So?

Like - this is probably the bottom

 

and here's the question of what to buy

1-share

2-macaroni

3-a box of Kalashnikov ammunition

 

Well... almost there by 25

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

here we go ... Almost there at 25.

The price is lined up at 26 and then it usually breaks down.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

I've already bought everything I want in stocks and I'm not buying yet. We'll see what happens after the 20th of March.

2. I bought pasta yesterday (while it is still possible to buy it freely), two packs, I usually buy one. Funny are such, for kids made in the form of cars and other figurines, the child likes them.

3. When they stop selling pasta in the shops, then I'll think where to get a Kalashnikov and a couple of zinc shells. :)

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The ventilator. )

 
Vitalii Ananev:

:)

I don't need to think where to buy ammo, there's a gun shop in my house, when the pasta runs out, I'll go get some ammo))) I'll exchange my Sber shares for a pack of cartridges)

 

broke through level 26


 

maybe the bottom is $25-20 per barrel

 

usd

eur


