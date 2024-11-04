The Russian market, forecasts and expectations - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Fitch has downgraded the banks to negative even though they are fed up with this hopelessness but they have no choice - it's all downhill
i would downgrade Fitch to junk rating ))
who needs their ratings? they are just manipulating the market
i would downgrade Fitch to junk rating ))
who needs their ratings? they just manipulate the market
So this business is all about "and there they say, and there they publish, and there...".
Seriously, no matter how you look at it, in order to tune the country to the new dollar exchange rate it is necessary to spend the ruble mass, they usually let it go into inflation, and then what to do with the paper ruble? - Only to the real sector, which does not exist, so where would the banks go with the roubles?
The Central Bank has been saturating the banks with rubles for a long time, nothing else has happened in recent years except to lend the population outright, now the banks will have to be smart and start working)))
I have heard that pharmacies etc. are not part of the civil service.
Who will pay for their time off?
Most likely the employer will pay at sick pay rates.
I cannot understand why there is such optimism in our market?
Clearly USA has taken unprecedented measures to support the economy, but where did we get such a positive attitude from, have we decided to ride on someone else's hoopla?
Or is there nothing that we have?
We have nothing. Someone else's HYIP. That's right. If things go well for others, maybe they will take oil and gas from us.
Nothing of ours. Someone else's hype. It is true. If others do well, maybe they will take oil and gas from us too.
They won't take anything from us. We'll be out of our trousers in no time at all!
They won't take anything from us anymore. We'll be out of our trousers in no time at all!
Looks like the FNB won't last long. Since they are moving so quickly.
On TV, everyone is being harassed.
Will the stock exchange not be closed for quarantine? Should we close all positions and sit on the fence (quarantine)?
On TV, everyone is being harassed.
Will the stock exchange not be closed for quarantine? Should we close all positions and sit on the fence (quarantine)?
No, all financial institutions will be open, including the FIU, social security and the FOMS.