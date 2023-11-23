Looking for patterns - page 93
and you're supposed to be a pro.)
He's no doubt a pro by the .udak commentary.
Eugene, I tried to change the colour in SetIndexStyle by condition, it didn't work. The colour changes completely in the whole buffer. It seems to be a hard binding.
I tried it too yesterday ))
That's right, I can assume that the price is walking on stops. It creates an extremum, then breaks it after some time, then goes to the other side, removes stops in the same way, then goes back again. Then, when all traders in this area are exhausted, it goes to the other one and does the same thing there. This is, of course, an outside view, I don't know what's inside, but it seems plausible.
Yes. It is the traders who deposit money according to the indicators. And the one in the looking glass, he does not see us in shirts and suits. We are a bunch of orders to him. And everything for him is orders, and there is money behind each of them. And he, by supplying liquidity and always going against the market, dreams to realize his dream - to be in profit. He also hunts for stops of those who do not care.
This is a common troll who chooses a target for attacks to flaunt himself and rack up a rating figure. What do you want from him if he had a rubber woman on his avatar))
Clogs up all the threads mercilessly. He writes all sorts of nasty things in his private messages. We need to take action.
Hunting for stops of the gaping ones as well.
Exactly, I should invent such an indicator and try to catch the periodicity and the value of the previous extremum overlap. It may be possible to build a strategy entering just at the point of overlap, or a bit later. I will have to think about it.
Only admins and moderators can take action. And for some reason they indulge in this kind of behaviour, casting a shadow over themselves.
So ashamed of him. He is a disgrace to his country. People from all over the world read it. They will think everyone is like that here.
Exactly, I should invent such an indicator and try to catch the periodicity and the value of the previous extremum overlap. It may be possible to build a strategy entering just at the point of overlap, or a bit later. We should think it over.
If developing such an indicator, I think that we should distance ourselves a bit from the Fractal indicator. It is correct on the history. On the dynamics it is a bit loose. Like: I gave my opinion. I took it back. :)