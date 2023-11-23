Looking for patterns - page 92

CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:

I did not come up with the levels myself - I calculated them:



To get past the 50% mark of profitable orders you have to factor in 50% levels, and this can only ever be calculated correctly using cluster volatility strictly in time.

You don't have to make anything up - it's easier than it looks.

Good luck to you!

Understood. Thank you.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
That's right, no one is paying attention to you, you're not thinking.
Dear moderators, I could respond to this creature in a harsh manner, but I won't. But can't you see what kind of person he is?
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

You can also add different deltas in the histogram indicator

Yes, that's a good idea. I'll look around and think about it. I'm still working on the indicator with Genghis.

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

By the way, do you know how to change the colour of line or histogram in mql4 without additional buffers?


By the way, do you know how to change the colour of line or histogram in mql4 without additional buffers?

 

Come on, friends, don't be offended by each other. Vladimir, don't push it on Uladzimir. Forget him for a while, he doesn't exist, it's not him, it's another man! Let's talk business, you've got a story to tell. Come on, Vladimir.
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Amateurs are flooding all the threads.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
So we're all here like blind kittens, poking around, you can't see the inner workings from the outside, and no one's allowed inside. So everyone is trying to figure it out. This is an area of life where there are no professionals.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
and you're supposed to be a pro.)

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

By the way, do you know how to change the colour of a line or histogram in mql4 without additional buffers?

Eugene, I tried to change the colour in SetIndexStyle by condition, but it didn't work. The colour changes completely in the whole buffer. It looks like there is a hard binding.
