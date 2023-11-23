Looking for patterns - page 90
88 pages... The limit of adequate comments)))
There are 44 more out of 88 to throw out...
Hello friends, you can't do without them. Thought doesn't go in a straight line, always waltzing back and forth.
Genghis, I've read it and have a question. In order to get discrete prices in a time interval, we need to set the interval itself, in which we measure. Then this measurement should also have a time interval: initial measurement 1 and final measurement 2. Then we compare these two points to see how far the price has travelled.
Or just take a point once a day for example, and compare with the same point yesterday?
That's right, is there going to be a state?
Petyka returns from abroad to see Vasily Ivanovich. All dressed up in furs, gold and diamonds on his rings.
- Petya, how did you get up like that?
- I was playing cards. We're sitting at the table, the dude says to me: "Four aces", and I say to him: "Show me", and he says to me: "With us gentlemen, you take the word of a gentleman". That's where the card went to me, Vasily Ivanovich.
We're all gentlemen here.
Vladimir, why have you been called grandfather a couple of times here? Interesting. And also, from some of your words, I understand that you have a lot of experience. Why don't you talk about it?
Aleksei Stepanenko:
We're all gentlemen here
I have somewhere, here or elsewhere, expressed a red herring thought
That's right, I can assume that price is walking on stops. It creates an extremum, then violates it after some time, then goes to the other side, removes stops in the same way, then back again. Then, when all traders in this area are exhausted, it goes to the other one and does the same thing there. This is, of course, an outside view, I don't know what's inside, but it seems plausible.
I don't remember who said the clever words. You have to walk the market with the big players.
And the big players are the ones who make the big candles.
Yes, I agree, the other candles are almost random increments. People are prompting, and I think so myself.
there is some illogic here, an uptrend is a succession of rising tops and troughs, and in your picture there is just an upward momentum