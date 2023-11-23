Looking for patterns - page 202
OK, we're constantly getting ahead and pulling back. Let me just offer you a consolidation indicator based on the same principle as the previous indicators. Here is its picture on weekly trends:
The only parameter is the time filter value of 120. The number of hours in a trading week.
Here is the code, run it on daily trends, monthly trends, annual trends...
Where is the SRC? How can I paste the code correctly in the body of my message? I will try to attach it.
No. Everything about the phrases testing levels, gaining strength etc. is essentially a play on the imagination, there is none of that. There is just when the price fluctuates and when it moves impulsively. When the price hesitates, which can be any way, you cannot predict the price movement, all you can say is that after the impulse there will be consolidation, after the consolidation there will be impulse and that's it.
All right)))) so called consolidation is the moment when there is no volume in the market or orders are opened and closed in a short range... The market will mostly swallow it up as soon as fuel appears in the market and the momentum will go in the direction where there is more money eating it up to stops or until the opposite volume becomes larger and we go the other way)))) They don't have any doubts about the price... it's like black and red at roulette... that's why analysts sometimes succeed in predicting price trends several times in a row...)) Looking for a trend is just like chasing a myth)))) But all rules have exceptions - the fundamental is that short period after the news....))) There is also an upper and lower bound for currency pairs that do not harm the economy... but the range is so huge that prices may go for years without approaching those levels, otherwise the National Bank would intervene))) The lottery was invented to replenish the treasury, where winnings are a small percentage of ticket sales))))
I agree, the zig zag is a very useful indicator. Although it is not exactly a conventional indicator, it is essentially one way of displaying price. And the price filtered from noise. Personally, I use the zig zag with one parameter - the turning threshold. By setting it, we determine noises of what amplitude will be filtered out. As radio operators say - this is the threshold noise suppressor.
And if we use a zig-zag as a trend, by setting this threshold we cut off trends with a range less than this threshold.
Not to be unfounded, I'm going to show you the results of the test that uses the zigzag as a trend indicator. Because some people here claim that the zigzag is only good for history analysis and has nothing to do with trend indicators.
To not be unsubstantiated, I will give you the results of the test of the strategy that uses the zigzag as a trend indicator. Because some people here claim that the zigzag is only good for history analysis and has nothing to do with trend indicators.
For some reason almost all strategies work fine for me from 2018 to 2020. try from 2016 to 2018 and then you will see better.
Here you can see the test from 01.05.2016. We have 10 strategies in one Expert Advisor. All of them work well.
all based on zig zag?what is the concept? a reversal or continuation of a trend?
No, there's only one on the zig zag.
To not be unfounded, I will give you the results of the test of the strategy that uses the zigzag as a trend indicator. Some people argue that the zigzag is only good for history analysis and has nothing to do with trend indicators.
You are right in a way!
what is the concept? working for a reversal or continuation of the trend?
Continuation of the trend after a price correction.
No matter what colour the cat is...