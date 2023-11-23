Looking for patterns - page 84
From the low of the 1st bar to the high of the 0th bar, the time is not important (high or low), it is the gap that matters, you are looking for chaos between the flat and the trend.
The daily interval, which starts and ends with a flat, is a cycle. It doesn't matter if it was a trend or a flat, the cycle is completed. This applies to any timeframe.
We should definitely make a flat rate indicator
OK, Genghis. I'm away now, I'll reread everything in the evening and think about it.
I absolutely agree.
However, Gunn also said something about 3 days, a week, etc. But a day is the main time cycle, there is no doubt about it.
The point is not FIBO, as they say "everything is relative".
In this case percentages can lead to a pattern regardless of the asset or its volatility.
I.e. if the price broke through the level and returned, but did not go back 50%, then it will go forward from the level another 61% (something like that)
Different markets have different volatility even overnight, FX in the absence of news is always less volatile in Asian and European session and more volatile in American session simply because of the amount of money in circulation. And in nature only changes are constant. Imho there is no tradable pattern to be found here because of the constant change.
3 is the root of 9, a week is also a cycle because it is interrupted by a weekend, unlike a month which at its end may not interrupt its cycle at its end, e.g. the 31st may be a Wednesday. A year has a cycle because it is interrupted.
You have already described the patterns yourself in relation to trading sessions. Often people cannot find what is around them everywhere. People do not notice the air they breathe.
Truly - that's the way it is.
Imho there is no tradable pattern to be found here because of the constant change.
That is why I propose a percentage
250 pips with ADR 1000 = 25%
50 pips with ADR 200 = 25%
so the percentages change with the market
Let's take, for example, a sliding window = day.
In AUDCHF, over the past 2 weeks, the picture looks like this:
Here - the so-called "true" average is highlighted in green.
It is obtained when working with quotes in the Palma flow.
You may try it - it's impossible to draw the same one on the minutes. SMA, WMA, EMA, ... - nothing even close, especially where the price and the average intersect, which the green arrow points to.
Please, here is an exact copy. Regular SMA(40) on regular 30 mins. Without any Palms or streams.
continued...
here you can do regression on a straight line.
You can do it on a polynomial, on a logarithmic function, on an exponential function.
Are there any broken functions in mathematics?
