Looking for patterns - page 83
Look, Makar, you said levels and I thought:
if the indicator shows a dark histogram and the following bars are light, that means the movement has slowed down. And if the candle of the last movement had a big body, then there is a horizontal level in that place. Further on, you can check this place once again using other candlesticks. And the level indicator is ready!
Aleksei Stepanenko:
I agree, but it's not like we're looking for levels here, but the patterns associated with levels would be interesting...
I'll try to draw it now
There is definitely a pattern! Levels slow price movement. Three or four levels in the path of a wave and there is a pullback.
Completion of each move creates an extremum
I have noticed that if price does not return to 50% FIBO on a breakout, it will pass 1.61
and if it reaches 50% then it is either flat or reversed
In the picture the first and third Fibo are in plus and the second one is in minus.
Dschinghiz 2.5% ADR20 (by the way, this parameter is adequate for all the majors)
Try it, I'm not good at Fibo. I think the real levels may not coincide with it somewhere.
When several conditions are superimposed, for example, how long the trends lasted after the opposite trend of 500 pips. There can be many such conditions, and interesting findings are possible.
The point is not FIBO, as they say "everything is relative".
In this case the percentage can lead to a pattern regardless of the asset or its volatility.
I.e. if price broke through the level and came back, but didn't go 50% back, it will go forward from the level another 61%(something like that)
... for this you need a time-based assessment.
or by levels.
Genghis, you and Alexei have my deepest admiration.
on channel reversals at all, it works horribly.
I'll continue...
You can do regression on a straight line.
you can do regression on a polynomial, on a logarithmic function, on an exponential function. all functions are somehow smoothly curved.
are there any broken functions in mathematics?