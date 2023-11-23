Looking for patterns - page 85
OK, Genghis. I'm away now, I'll reread everything in the evening and think about it.
If you look carefully, it's a spitfire to make one, and the effect of connecting the two systems is sure to please you with its stability and high degree of timeliness of forecast data)
You're missing one thing. Yes, the trends are good. But you forgot about the flotsam. I showed the second indicator in pictures, it shows what is going on at the moment, the trend component is trending or flat (one chaos subtraction from another one by time or cluster volatility) that's all.
It may be done, but it won't be a cycle - it will be chaos without the cycle, look at the screenshot. It goes in a spread over time. The same will be on other TFs.
Maybe we should just take the interval and not bother. It doesn't matter whether it's trending or flat, we should look for high and low prices for the next similar interval.
They are jamming the Internet like crazy, tomorrow there will be rallies, it's time to leave the country...
Please, here is an exact copy. Regular SMA(40) on regular 30 minutes. Without all the Palms and streams.
Getting a simple average for 20 hours is not the same, need for 24. By the way, I looked again - LWMA seems to be the right one.
It turns out a simple average of 20 hours is not the right thing, I need 24. By the way, I looked again - LWMA seems to be the right one.
They are jamming the Internet like crazy, tomorrow there will be rallies, it's time to leave the country...
Take 24. It'll go almost the same way. The difference is at the margin of error.
No, the SMA is not like that at all, there's nothing to argue about. Price just doesn't go back to it. Just a little, but not enough... This error plays a fatal role if we are talking about a full automatic TS.
I can't understand why you need to look for price direction?
When you have to look for the end targets of the cycle. Well, if it helps you, it's much easier to use a line indicator, and from its lines to enter.
Compare the pictures. There's plenty there. It goes through all the same key points as yours. The error is eliminated by adjusting the period.
And yes, a normal system should not be influenced by small errors.
24*3 = cycle span,
Max - Min = range of cycle
24 Mach1 - Min1 = range1
24 Mach2 - Min2 = range2
24 Mach3 - Min3 = range3
(range1+range2+range3)/range = Coefficient, try to use this in your calculations.
Your indicators are hardly suitable for automated trading. I personally have never traded manually in my life and I don't intend to. As for me, it's not my place to judge, but unlike mine, your system can be interpreted in thousands of different ways.
that's why they can be used in robots.
+ probability calculation for 10 years shows a minimum gain in probability of winning 12-15% that is more than enough to be at least in zero.
But then again - I don't trade hands unlike you.
My opinion is directly related to robotic trading on the principle of "start and forget, remember - take profit".
I am a pure practitioner.
I am interested in only one figure - the probability of a positive outcome in a pure experiment with equally possible contrary events.
Everything else I usually throw in the trash.