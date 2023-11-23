Looking for patterns - page 82
The so-called 'middle ground' must always pass through the centre of the channel.
In linear time-space, on the minutes, it is impossible to find it. Therefore, all traders hope for it, and rightly so, but cannot find it...
Their suffering is endless... And the average is a good working tool in the exponential looking-glass...
Show me a picture of the middle one please ...
The so-called 'average' must always pass through the centre of the channel.
Well, if you take a set range, the average will follow the centre of the channel in a straight line until it transitions to a new level.
This transition can be called an "energy ejection", all that remains is to predict whether there will be an ejection or not. How!?
I came across ChartTimePriceToXY function - Converts chart coordinates from time/price view to X and Y coordinates.
Thought there might be something interesting there, nope. Maybe I didn't see it, I'm attaching the file.
I've drawn a table for myself. Valuable stuff. :)
Very nice S R levels are emerging
Well done guys, good for you.
I thought there might be something of interest...
What do you need it for?
Here 's a good look at the application.
Well done guys, good for you.
Show me a picture of the average please ...
Let's take, for example, a sliding window = day.
In AUDCHF, over the past 2 weeks, the picture looks like this:
Here - the so-called "true" average is highlighted in green.
It is obtained when working with quotes in the Palma flow.
You may try it - it's impossible to draw the same one on the minutes. SMA, WMA, EMA, ... - Nothing is even close, especially at the points where price and the average cross, where the green arrow is pointing.
Sounds like sarcasm...
My picture, of course, is not yet perfect and the TC results show it well...
It is very difficult to reach the purest Palm or Erlang flow.
Own market timing, for me, looks like this:
Wrong...
There has to be a perfect Erlang distribution...
No, I'm really glad. I don't like to make jokes to make others uncomfortable