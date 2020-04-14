Time[] Function in MQL5
datetime time = iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,shift);As well as the others for Open High Low Close Volume see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series
You can use As well as the others for Open High Low Close Volume see: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series
I need array, Time[0], iTime(0) is different
This is my code:
iTime(gsa_916[ai_0], gia_892[ai_0], ai_4);
and gia_892[qi_0] is Time[] that's why I need time array
It will both return the same value.
That seems to be decompiled code.
Yes, I'm trying to make my MT4 indicator usable for MT5 :) but it really seem HARD :/ I'll take brake and I'll try later :) I need to rest :)
iTime(Symbol(),_Period,0)
this returns different values in MT5 :/
MT4: 1586863800
MT5: 2020.04.14 11:30:00
in MT4 iTime() and Time[] gives me same result, but you see it's different result in MT5 :/
Because you use shift zero so that's going to be a different bar.
You can have time in (milli)seconds from epoch or a date with a year month day hour minute second etc.
The last parameter is the index value it's the same as what you would normally put between[0]
This
iTime(Symbol(),_Period,0)
Is the same as this
Time[0];
It would probably be a lot easier for you if you used written source code in stead of decompiled code.
Seems like I've got much more problem than Time[] :)
:/
but, thanks anyway
Which version are you using?
Hello people, I'm trying to create Time[] for my MT5 indicator but there's something wrong and I don't know what :/
So, this is a Class code in *mqh
Which should work in indicator as Time[] function, but it gives me an error:
I found this *mqh Class here but is seems it's not working properly, can you guys help me fix this? I guess it might even be useful for others too.
Thanks in advance.