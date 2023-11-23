Looking for patterns - page 172

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Yes, yes, bark, bark...

Leha, have a bite once in a while...
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Of course there is, I trade on the XAU and XAG correlation

what does it look like?

is there a picture?

Renat Akhtyamov:

what does it look like?

is there a picture?

The usual macd . Who's lagging, I'm trading.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
The usual macd . Who lags, I trade.
got it
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Normal macd . Who's lagging, I'm trading.

MACD is generally the best of the standard set. In mathematics, in the default parameters - it shows 2 summands from the series expansion, and which interpolate the price with low latency

And if you move it to the main chart, it's just great.


The thick orange one is the MACD proper (what's below the histogram), the orange dotted line is what's below the red dotted line.

the histogram in the main chart is between the same two averages...

 
VVT:

Have you ever wondered why there is a consolidation? Is it just because price meets a level? Or maybe price enters an overbought/oversold zone at some point and stops to gain new strength or reverse???

Overbought/ is the current value and the level is the historical value. See:

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Of course they do, I trade on the XAU and XAG correlation

I see, do they go hand in hand?

Aleksei Stepanenko:

I see, do they go hand in hand?

Yes, just at different speeds
 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

There is an accumulation zone, exit it with a test from the bottom and sell.

Alexander, there is a question. How do you distinguish between a dump of positions and a rebound?


It's the same as yours: level, accumulation, test


и


non-selling

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Yes, only at different rates.

And the makdi is like a filter. I understand that the low frequency vibrations are removed and only the intra-medium vibrations remain? Is that the period where you look for the difference?

