Backtests on EAs never close position (no matter which EA I try)

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No matter which expert advisor I try (downloaded some from here and tried them), when I do the backtest, it opens the positions but they never close, so the tester is forced to close all positions at the last tested candle (see picture)

positions 

 seems to be a general problem with the MT5 settings? 

and also, how is it even possible that I have opposite positions open at the same time (long AND short simultaneously, see picture below), I thought the FIFO rule only permits 1 open position per symbol

 simultaneous opposite positions

normally, the first long position should be closed when the second position (short position) is taken, so the blue line should connect to the red arrow instead of the very last candle from the first picture,

I would really appreciate some help here...thanks! 

 
LX1991:

No matter which expert advisor I try (downloaded some from here and tried them), when I do the backtest, it opens the positions but they never close, so the tester is forced to close all positions at the last tested candle (see picture)

 

 seems to be a general problem with the MT5 settings? 

and also, how is it even possible that I have opposite positions open at the same time (long AND short simultaneously, see picture below), I thought the FIFO rule only permits 1 open position per symbol

 

normally, the first long position should be closed when the second position (short position) is taken, so the blue line should connect to the red arrow instead of the very last candle from the first picture,

I would really appreciate some help here...thanks! 

It should be errors in expert or journal tabs
 
Aleksei Beliakov:
It should be errors in expert or journal tabs
Hello, no there are no errors, only after some time, there are so many open positions that there is not enough margin left to open another trade, so at some point it says error not enough margin, and at the end of the test, it closes all positions "position closed due to end of test"
 
LX1991:
Hello, no there are no errors, only after some time, there are so many open positions that there is not enough margin left to open another trade, so at some point it says error not enough margin, and at the end of the test, it closes all positions "position closed due to end of test"
Maybe it's time for some code.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Maybe it's time for some code.

Okay, The problem in my specific example was using a simple bollinger bands EA that I modified, basically buying once the price is below the lower band and selling when the price is above the middle line.  The problem is, that once the EA is selling, it is opening a new (short) position instead of closing the opened buy position. That is why it opens thousands of sell orders because the first buy order is still open.

 Here's the code:

#property copyright "Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

input int bands_period= 20;        // Bollinger Bands period
input int bands_shift = 0;         // Bollinger Bands shift
input double BBdeviation= 2;         // Standard deviation
input double   BBLot=0.1;            // Lots to trade
input double SL=0;
input double TP=0;
input int      EA_Magic=12345;   // EA Magic Number
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES bollingerTimeframe=PERIOD_M5;
//--- global variables
int bollingerHandle;                // Bolinger Bands handle
double BBUp[],BBLow[],BBMiddle[];   // dynamic arrays for numerical values of Bollinger Bands

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Do we have sufficient bars to work
   if(Bars(_Symbol,_Period)<60) // total number of bars is less than 60?
     {
      Alert("We have less than 60 bars on the chart, an Expert Advisor terminated!!");
      return(-1);
     }
  bollingerHandle=iBands(NULL,bollingerTimeframe,bands_period,bands_shift,BBdeviation,PRICE_CLOSE);
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- release indicator handles
   IndicatorRelease(bollingerHandle);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   MqlTradeRequest mrequest;                             // Will be used for trade requests
   MqlTradeResult mresult;                               // Will be used for results of trade requests
   MqlTradeCheckResult check;
   ZeroMemory(mrequest);
   ZeroMemory(mresult);
   MqlTick latest_price;     // To be used for getting recent/latest price quotes    

   MqlRates mrate[];          // To be used to store the prices, volumes and spread of each bar  
   double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK);   // Ask price
   double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID);   // Bid price
   // the rates arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(mrate,true);
   // the indicator arrays
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBUp,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBLow,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(BBMiddle,true);
    
   
//--- Copy the new values of our indicators to buffers (arrays) using the handle
   if(CopyBuffer(bollingerHandle,0,0,3,BBMiddle)<0 || CopyBuffer(bollingerHandle,1,0,3,BBUp)<0
      || CopyBuffer(bollingerHandle,2,0,3,BBLow)<0)
     {
      Alert("Error copying BollingerBands indicator Buffers - error:",GetLastError(),"!!");
      return;
     }

   if(PositionSelect(_Symbol) && Ask>BBMiddle[0]){    //check if there is a position opened and check if condition for closing the position is met
                                                      //if both is true, we are ready to close position:
            ZeroMemory(mrequest);
            ZeroMemory(mresult);
            mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                // immediate order execution
            mrequest.price = Bid;                                               // latest Bid price
            mrequest.sl = 0;                                                    // Stop Loss
            mrequest.tp = 0;                                                    // Take Profit
            mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                          // currency pair
            mrequest.volume = BBLot;                                            // number of lots to trade
            mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                          // Order Magic Number
            mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                     // Sell Order
            mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                          // Order execution type
            mrequest.deviation=100;                                             // Deviation from current price
            //--- send order
            OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
            
             if (OrderCheck (mrequest,check) )
        {
        if (!OrderSend(mrequest, mresult))        //--- if order send fail you know what causing it
          {
          Print ("error ",GetLastError()," return code ",mresult.retcode," broker comments ", mresult.comment);
          }
          else
          {
          if (mresult.retcode != (0 || TRADE_RETCODE_PLACED || TRADE_RETCODE_DONE) )
             {
             Print ("error ",GetLastError()," return code ",mresult.retcode," broker comments ", mresult.comment);
             }
          }
        }
        else
        {
        Print ("error ",GetLastError()," check code ",check.retcode);
        }
            if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Sell order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Sell order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();
            return;
           }
        
         Print("Schliesse Position Ask: ",Ask," Bid: ",Bid);
         if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL){Print("Short Position still opened");}
       
         Sleep(300000);
         }else{   //if no position is open yet or no condition for closing an open position is met, code continues here and we want to look for an entry signal: 
      
      if(Ask<BBLow[0]){ //looking for signal for long position
         if(!PositionSelect(_Symbol)) //only open position when there are no opened positions yet
         {
            ZeroMemory(mrequest);
         ZeroMemory(mresult);
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;               // Immediate order execution
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(Ask,_Digits);     // Lastest Ask price
         mrequest.sl = 0;                                   // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = 0;                                   // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                         // Symbol
         mrequest.volume = BBLot;                             // Number of lots to trade
         mrequest.magic = 0;                                // Magic Number
         mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;                    // Buy Order
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;         // Order execution type
         mrequest.deviation=100;                              // Deviation from current price
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);                       // Send order
        }
         Print("Open Position on Ask: ",Ask," Bid: ",Bid);
         if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){Print("Long Position is opened");}
         }
 if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("A Buy order has been successfully placed with Ticket#:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("The Buy order request could not be completed -error:",GetLastError());
            ResetLastError();
            return;
           }
        }
}
 
Your are using EA provided for a netting account on a hedge account.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Your are using EA provided for a netting account on a hedge account.
how do I change that? or how am I able to trade the EA on my account, I mean, its one of the most basic trading strategies, there should be a way to make it work on my account or not? thanks for the help so far :)
 
I got it working by modifying the code, instead of opening the orders manually in the code, I included CTrade class and used PositionClose() function. Thanks for the hint that the problem lies within the account type, that was the missing piece in my puzzle :D 
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