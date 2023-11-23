Looking for patterns - page 171
Since we meet here, what do you think? Regularities, you know, and the general view of the market. I'm interested.
He's the one to ask. Not a single prediction, not a single adequate thought from him.
He's running around, picking on everybody.
What an asshole.
That's a real dick... .
No, Alexander, it's a shell. People wrap their inner world in several protective shells: incredulity, sarcasm, even aggression. These are ways of defence. Everyone has something to tell inside, especially Vladimir.
Yeah, good luck with that. I used to think so too.
Now that we are here, what do you think? Regularities, you know, and the general view of the market. I'm interested.
Yeah, correlation. Scratch that.
He's all over me. His deal's in gold.
There's an accumulation zone, exit it with a test from the bottom and sell. (that's what I do and I write about it everywhere),
and the price reaches the level. Only again, it's not like that. There was not even a hint of rebound from the level on all TFs, and you went out.
You should have just closed part of the trade and placed it on a Buy. You have to learn. You have no idea about the transaction management.
You're totally kooky:)
Oh, good, I got you after all.
It's not all banter for you.
Get used to it)))
Where'd you get it, what for? You're already delusional. You're 0 in trading
Yes, yes, bark, bark...