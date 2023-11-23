Looking for patterns - page 275
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The challenge is to find meaningful differences between real prices and such models. More precisely, to be able to identify time periods when there are such differences.
A SB with volatility that fluctuates over time is a very tricky thing. It is easy to see what does not exist - trends, flats, correlation of increments or even clusters of reversals. If you make transformations that reduce such a process to a normal SB, all these things usually disappear. Unfortunately, real prices transformed in the same way also become similar to ordinary SB. But that just goes to show that you have to dig in some other direction.
Reading the post, I thought - what is the conclusion?
Let me be frank - the conclusion is correct.
I can point my thoughts in the right direction.
but the task ahead is not an easy one:
to get away from averaging.but to get away from it, you will first have to find a pattern of constant price averaging on the chart.
sometimes there is a lot of shaving of statistics ;)
it's about statistics, wave stacking and probabilistic processes...
take a similar (also statistical) indicator and see also a beautiful sinusoid, just like illustrations from textbooks
and it even correlates with candles:
Most newcomers to the branch will have an idea to trade by the momentum marked in red one way or another.
It's a trend, a regularity. Regular as a Swiss watch.
But once you get a little more resolution, and then:
the red marked momentum does not fall to the upper extremum, it generally falls into a trough
PS/ just to say - it depends a lot on the discreteness (the choice of TF). Does the ATR rise or fall with a trend change ?
Again about patterns in the market...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/724616
Again about patterns in the market...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/724616
Looking there, it's only natural that there's more in the bank...
Right, right...
And if you sell sunflower seeds, you'll make a profit EVERY DAY!
Right, right...
And if you trade the seeds, you will make a profit EVERY DAY!
if you trade properly, you can make money on any sneeze of the price, not just on trends
But what you have is worthy of attention, I do not want to offend you in any way.
do not stop there.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
Looking for patterns
Lesorub, 2020.10.23 08:17
It's like that all the time with these...
Not even a year has passed...
Regularity.
Not even a year has passed...
A pattern.
Interesting.
I had a false reversal signal at night (the only false one in a fortnight), now the signal is not formed, but, judging by the relative position of the new reversal fractal and the current trendline, on Monday a new one will go off.
It will be interesting))
Interesting.
I had a false reversal signal at night (the only false signal in a fortnight), now the signal is not formed, but judging by the mutual positioning of the new reversal fractal and the current trendline, a new one will be triggered on Monday.
It will be interesting)).
Moreover, there is already a reversal signal on the EUR on M30.
Can I see a picture on your indicators?
What was the recommendation in relation to?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing
FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2020
Alexei Tarabanov, 2020.10.25 19:46Ilya, sorry, of course, but I would remove that warrant.