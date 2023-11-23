Looking for patterns - page 273

Speaking of days of the week, kind of a riddle :

In the H1 picture the (almost)typical average of hourly candles. (i.e. the average value, excluding extremely large and too small)

What day of the week are the circles?

 
The smallest one.

 

Wednesday

 
I wonder how one even makes money on intraday volatility fluctuations ? Straddle from binary options ?)

 

And so it is all the time with these...


Lesorub:

And so it is all the time with these...


probably a hint - the price will probably be there

 
SanAlex:

probably a hint - the price will probably be there

why not?

it's quite possible.

 
Lesorub:

And so it is all the time with these...

I wonder if they would let an order open down there or if the requotes would go).
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
I wonder if they would have let an order open down there or if the requotes would have gone).

sell - sure, why not... :-)

The chart is bid, Ask rather did not go anywhere. But how many stops flew away !

 
VVT:

Wednesday

4 tries left :-)

