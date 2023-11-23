Looking for patterns - page 276
Moreover, there is already a reversal signal on the Euroland on M30.
Can I see a picture on your indicators?
Yes, we already have.
And what were the recommendations in relation to?
There was a tipping point. It was already clear that we ran to cash, but - a daily pullback to the level of almost breakeven on the weekly level. Suddenly, another day or two.
There was no certainty that the level of the reversal fractal would not be broken through, and here - a natural breakeven.
I apologise for bringing up a topic that was forgotten more than 3 weeks ago.
I was originally prompted to get into this topic by three circumstances:
1. The desire to understand what I do and the desire to do only what I understand.
2. i happened to share my understanding of trading on financial markets with my daughter relatively shortly before the topic appeared.
3. 3. Further participation was provoked by joking suggestions of the participants such as "why don't you come to study with me? I thought: why not?
Well, I decided to start a branch because of another branch - about gold, which I regularly visit, because I like and understand this instrument - my experience since 2008 is not in trading, but in speculation on the IBA in Sberbank without a leverage and without online trading.
I wanted to post there, but realised that the key word is "Regularity", so I am writing here. And the circle of participants here and there is very similar.
A digression: I was lucky enough to work briefly with Georgy Shchedrovitsky. The main forms of his work are:
1. Seminars in Herzen (Bolshaya Nikitskaya) 30, where he was the head of the Academy of Psychological and Pedagogical Sciences.
2. the organization and conduct of games (like army command post exercises) at the highest level. There was always a reflection group there, parsing events, activities and decisions from the present to the past. Just, one of the groups.
Now for the point: I explained to my daughter that every evening and every week she must analyze her own mistakes and figure out how not to repeat them. And also, - it is important: at the same time it is necessary to analyze other people's mistakes and understand how to use them to your advantage.
Example: The MICEX terminal has data on the ratio of buy and sell orders. If 60% want to buy, the price will go down and if 40% want to sell, the price will go up. Always.
Now for the main part.
I urge all participants in the gold thread over the last couple of weeks to share their thoughts on the nature of their mistakes (there have been plenty). What went wrong and why. Repent publicly )))
Having waited a decent amount of time, I encourage observers to participate in the reflection.
Utopia, of course...
Finished editing the post and saw - not a single post about trading at all. Markets - whatever, the main thing is mash and RCI. OK, if it was just them (at least some sense).
I have been working on this for a long time now.
Guys, get out of forex, it's not your thing.
A man who "has never even tried forex trading" is teaching people about forex.
Do you know the word "moron"?
It's not teaching, it's learning. Do you know the difference?
Haven't you been in the bathhouse lately?