Looking for patterns - page 268
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's beautiful.
No, it is the absence of a product that could be promoted. And the lack of future availability due to the author's inability to produce that product.
You should agree amongst yourselves, otherwise it's just bullshit...: you show a PROFITABILITY COUNTRY - advertising, you remove the information - no product...
It's a morass all around!
It's beautiful.
This is how the IEHN draws "pretty pictures"... Why are you so late with your artwork...?
Do you know how to do anything at all, or are you just a pi***er? Do you have bread to eat, or do you need some help?
It's beautiful.
In fact, there is no trend line, there is some other one, the trend line was designed as a line that outlines the range of the trend, which is defined by the tops and troughs, and what do you have? You've drawn through the extrema, which are illogically placed, it's called selftalking.
Let's get back to patterns. Although I am sick and tired of typing the same phrase "every day, regularly, in the world and in the market the same events happen and they have similar consequences".
On the most volumetric/active currency pair it is perfectly visible - more than 80% of daily range is made between 10:00 and 17:00 Moscow time. Seldom up to 19
the first figure is actually wonderful - those who are not too lazy may open the trading terminal tomorrow and look closely at what is happening in the market.
In other words, they can use indicators + analytics to detect forecasted movements and reversals within this interval. And if we consider in details, the moments for reversals are few and they are quantized.
Such a volumetric pair as EURUSD cannot simply reverse without the participation of Europe or at the end of America.
It's just that I've been running on the eve since a couple of days ago.
so it didn't go the way the indians say it should.
;)
Do you know how to do anything at all, or are you just a pi***er? You got bread to eat, or do you need some help?
О! What's with the attitude?!
Just senility and memories of your youth...
It's elementary to check a pro:
If there is a profitable strategy, then there must be an algorithm that can be formalized in an Expert Advisor ...
And it means there is a long TEST of this strategy FOR THREE YEARS ( you can have two years, but three years removes all misunderstanding )...
Show the TEST in three years: the report of this test will give a complete picture of the market understanding and professionalism of the trader.
О! What a load of arrogance!?!
Just senile senility and memories of a past youth...
A pro is checked elementary:
If there is a profitable strategy, it must be an algorithm that is formalized in the Expert Advisor ...
And it means there is a long TEST of this strategy FOR THREE YEARS ( you can have two years, but three years removes all misunderstanding )...
Show the TEST in three years: the report of this test will give you the complete picture of market understanding and trader's professionalism.
Sergey, maybe not three, but more.
It is desirable to include the crisis sections of the historical data in the test.
For example 2008, 2014 and up to the present day.If you believe that there are cycles, then the idea is that 2020 and 21 should also give the country coal...