Now for the calls to immediately post the code of a working EA with proof that itcan successfully make money for 100500 years.
There are not many (thankfully) hot freeloaders here: this is a thread about patterns, and this is the topic I am discussing.
The material is more than enough to write, configure and test the Expert Advisor, so go ahead. I have the desire and the head and hands - success, but the freeloaders will stay on their couches with dreams of billions.
You don't know about the free stuff.
You've put a lot of it out there.
at least the code was there and I think there was more than one
and that's the main source of the signal in your case
I don't mind posting here some analogue of a free lecture or article that will help people who work earn some money. I don't like bums and freeloaders, and I don't want to feed them.
Here, another weekly reversal took place - today, shortly after midnight Greenwich Mean Time:
The division into freeloaders and workaholics is not important, it's much more important to find at least one person who can understand and apply it, and whether he is a workaholic or not)))
No one has cancelled price fluctuations in the market...
But it is important for a trader to distinguish these fluctuations: if it is a pullback, it is one risk, and overstated..., or it is a TREND reversal - in which case the risks are much lower, because "the trend will always take you out"...
What do you think of Likhovidov's folding meter strategy ?
The division into freeloaders and workaholics is not important, it is much more important to find at least one person who can understand and apply it, whether he is a workaholic or not)))
On the one hand good intentions to help ALL who seek, on the other hand division into freeloaders-lazybones or bad and good.
The criteria for selection and evaluation is not clear to me.
In my opinion, then we should first find the "good" ones and then help them.
There may not be the right ones among the good ones) There are catastrophically few of the right ones.
Shchedrovitsky wrote back in 1975
I ask second-year students: what will you have at the end of your term study? And they usually reply: we haven't done it yet; when we do, we'll find out, then we'll tell you. In this case I throw them out the door of the audience and I say: observe, in 15 minutes you will tell. But after 7-10 minutes, they come back and ask: What is there to observe? Then I sit them down and tell them: program your research, define what you want to get, formulate objectives, define the limitations of your products, the conditions of their practical use, etc. Remember: if you don't know the objectives of your research, don't have an idea of the product you are supposed to get, then you are not a research scientist, you are a fisherman.
He was serious about defining objectives and setting goals!!!