Looking for patterns - page 278

Serqey Nikitin:

This is called developing a THEORY... not a methodology...

Methodology is a particular case of THEORY..., where it works and not so much...


The main methodological mistake traders make is to develop a methodology ... and then, for a long time, toss and turn and remove multiple small inconsistencies in the trade ...

I studied theory for two years with Shurik and on MO for four.

A trader has to perform a complex set of tasks. Keeping an eye on politics, economics and last but not least price.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Do you mean Pseudo-theory?...

If you studied the correct THEORY, you would not have loss-making trades...

If there are losses it is just a fake... ( meaning the STABLE PROFIT TRADING THEORY... and not, as it is fashionable now, the pricing theory... )

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Total trades:
7
Profitable trades:
7 (100.00%)
Losing trades:

0 (0.00%)

Where do you see losing trades?

What theories? Profitable trades are given by nature or God. Whichever way it suits you.

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Oh well. It's not enough to trade profitably, you have to have no losing trades at all? Why don't you go get a Nobel Prize? Why are you sitting here being modest? A statement like that is just a 100% marker of what's going on.
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

What theories? Profitable trading is given by nature or God.

Yes, that's about how all traders hope for God... Indeed, why do they need theories...?

 
Serqey Nikitin:

Even at the lottery, some peeps manage to win very big winnings several times at a time. Nature rules. They know how to ask God).

One dude was collecting for a flat, and the money kept shrinking in weight. He went to the casino, put all the money on the bet and hit the jackpot.

Caught the trend reversal). Without any theory.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
"Daughter" is pathetic, with such "unobtrusive" teaching. You find a pattern, describe it. Give an example. Show the result in monitoring.
No, he'll go on for 100 pages and, like Ulad, he won't give birth to anything.

These patterns with examples have been posted here in several places. If you cannot read or follow them, you are not my caller.

For those who can read and move in:

I'm still inviting the golden thread conversationalists to talk about mistakes.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

and before that, it shot upwards.

I can't figure out how to draw the trends to make it fit.

 
Алексей Тарабанов:

What are the mistakes?

 
VVT:

What's wrong?

Well, this is an attempt at self-defence: find your mistake. If you need help, I'm always available.

