Candle Pattern EA Not Trading ?
Dear all i am just following the method of candle patterns https://www.mql5.com/en/code/321, and i create an ea on this base, but its not doing any trade !!!
can any one help me ?
What is the point in getting the result of the order if you never use it ? don't you want to know why it failed when it failed ?
i ddnt get what you meen, i did many strategy test but there is no trade happning , why ?..
i given buy and sell condition if any of the pattern formed, a trade should take place, but itsnot happning Raptor, do u find any mistake in my code ?
Dear all i am just following the method of candle patterns https://www.mql5.com/en/code/321, and i create an ea on this base, but its not doing any trade !!!
can any one help me ?
It works for me.
i ddnt get what you meen, i did many strategy test but there is no trade happning , why ?..
i given buy and sell condition if any of the pattern formed, a trade should take place, but itsnot happning Raptor, do u find any mistake in my code ?
What is the point of this ?
MqlTradeResult mresult;
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear all i am just following the method of candle patterns https://www.mql5.com/en/code/321, and i create an ea on this base, but its not doing any trade !!!
can any one help me ?