Looking for patterns - page 123
And you won't go away at all(
That's it and I'm off. I won't even read you))
I have a classic understanding of trends. No fancy stuff.
Here's a picture. An alternation of impulse and corrective waves. The tops do not go beyond the previous tops and the troughs do not go beyond the previous troughs. There is nothing else to know.
As soon as such a pattern emerges, enter the market on the trend. Even our grandfathers knew that)).
In case anyone doesn't understand?
I had to draw a picture. Maybe it gets better visually. I don't know.
But I don't have to tell you the algorithm, how I determine the tender. Sorry.
How's that for Elon Musk?)
How's that for Elon Musk?)
Caught under the saw.
Caught under the saw.
Why did you add ADR to the price delta analysis?
OK, Genghis, let's make the flat indicator you were talking about.
Good afternoon!
Well, just like I "wangolded" about 80 pages ago - they "flooded" but never confirmed any of the normal patterns. It's strange ... :) Although predictable.
Unfortunately, pored last month, the project, and did not bring the desired result - there is profit, but the costs are very large + a lot of subjectivity, which leads to "trampling" around zero. But that's okay - a negative experience is also an experience.
Who's looking at wavelets? Do you think they have any practical use? I created an interesting "product" at the weekend - I can share it for trying out. I can't try it out myself to the full extent as the resources of a PC are needed for the work - the three full-fledged PCs available are not enough ... :(:(:( The product is rather promising - the edge effect is defeated. The only thing left to understand is whether there is any practical use. If the topic is interesting, I can either post here or create a new branch.
About price movements on Genghis: everything is correct, but can I insert a couple of additions ...? (rhetorical question).
Actually, there is such an index called Zigzag_fx (see the attachment). It's an ordinary ZZ, but it shows when a new "reversal anchor" was formed and how it evolves on the history. What happens if we add it to the Genghis turkey and analyse the further movement of the anchor after the appearance of the "pivot formation"? Also after the appearance of this "pivot formation" look into the past and determine the statistical component of the magnitude of movement - as in the "fluctuation graphs" from Gann theory.
Here's another "pattern" to you - or rather not a pattern, but a practical feature of price movement that can be used in real trading.
Of course, I'm sorry, but in my eyes this thread has moved from the section "Looking for patterns" to the section "Theoretical Investigations" of searching for methods of applying the Chingiz indicator.
Therefore I am going underground. Its relevance this branch has become obsolete because of the departure from the original idea.
Sincerely, RomFil
Same eggs in profile) there is essentially a possibility of practical application here, but not in the way you describe.
Fully supportive ... :):):) Just as with you, it all comes down to "probability". But so far it has never been defined here - or even attempted ... :).
Frankly speaking, I think (but my opinion may be wrong), that parameters LocalDistance, GlobalDistance in Chingiz' indicator should not be attached to any indicator (Chingiz was right about it). This parameter should be determined by history - i.e. to form a certain target function and optimize it to determine the required values of these parameters.