Реter Konow:

Also, line 146

And recompile the kib-source.

Yes, it's working. Thanks


 
Sergey Likho:

Oh, that's great! I knew it. I'll fix the bug with animation later.

I will now prepare the code for the tumbler (normal code) and then connect it to the EA.

 

jaffer wilson


This archive contains all the files for your panel.

Installation instructions:

1. Unpack the archive.

2 Open terminal and code editor.

3 Open Trade_panel.mqh file in the Experts folder

4. Compile the file.

5. Go to the free terminal chart, find Trade_panel Expert Advisor in the Navigator and install it.

6. The panel should appear on the chart.

7. Go to the code editor. Open the file Internal_API.mqh and write the functionality of the buttons.

8. You will also find at the bottom of this file a list of functions that call the ask/bid/spread/TP/SL fields. Call these functions from your code. An example is shown in the file Trade_panel.mqh in the function OnInit()


Files:
Trade_panel_JW.zip  192 kb
 

Continuing the price cup epic.

  1. Updated the constructor in the blog. Fixed some bugs. Check it out.
  2. Written basic functionality of the tumbler. Attached below are all the files for installation.

On the screenshot, my glass has a bit of lag because of enabled recording. In reality this lag is not observed.

Sergey Likho:

Yes, it's working. Thanks

Here's the new cup's cyber-code file. The font has been enlarged.

Files:
DOM.mqh  39 kb
 

This is what both tumblers look like - the standard one and mine. I enlarged the font and cells to accommodate it, and the tumbler is taller because of this, but it's not essential, I think...


The archive contains all the files for installing the tumbler.

1. In Experts folder the file Dom_v1.mq5. Copy it and the EA will appear.

2. In the folder Include the file GUI_DRIVE.mqh (graphic engine) and project folder Dom_v1.0, where files CORES.mqh and Internal_API.mqh.

That's all you need to start it up.

Files:
Dom_v1.0.zip  234 kb
 

Reduced the size of the tumbler and added a button field at the top to enable/disable various options:

Give your opinions on what to do next. What options to add? Do you want to copy the functionality of the tumbler directly or do you want to make something of your own?

 

The processor of my tumbler is hardly loaded at all. At peak market activity, the load does not exceed 12 per cent, and on average 4 - 6 per cent.

 
I set myself the task of displaying volumes in a bar graph, as in MT.
 
As it turns out, visualising the MT glass is a very tricky thing.
