Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 51

New comment
 
Force majeure. Forced to postpone publication of the update for a few days. Sorry about that.
 
At the beginning of next month I will publish a new version.

Next, I'll develop a visual assembly of my model's objects (not the standard one - the one I made up) inside my editor. I don't know what will turn out, but it will be interesting.


zy. Next update of the editor - (7th April) may be the last. I'm off to a big proprietary project, where they've been waiting for results from me for a long time))). If I release new versions, it will not often (if at all will succeed). Of course, the editor will not be fully completed, but people don't really need it. For me, its creation is the best school and I have almost finished it. It's time to move on!

 
The update will come out after the pandemic. I don't have the time or inclination to do it now. If anyone really needs a GUI, please contact me in person.
 

Good afternoon. Trying to run constructor, used zip file from 1 post, but it doesn't compile, gives errors.

In file CONNECTION.mqh connection #include<DRIVE\INTERNAL_CONTROLL.mqh> but such file is not in archive.

In the blog also did not see compiled "GUI Builder" and any files.

Files:
Screenshot_3.png  47 kb
 
00dim00:

Good afternoon. Trying to run constructor, used zip file from 1 post, but it doesn't compile, gives errors.

In file CONNECTION.mqh connection #include<DRIVE\INTERNAL_CONTROLL.mqh> but such file is not in archive.

In the blog also did not see compiled "GUI Builder" and any files.

I will put the markup language on the blog tonight. The latest, up-to-date version. Next, you'll have to learn simple sinatxis and write the required interface with my help. Here.

 
Реter Konow:

I'll post the markup language on the blog tonight. The latest, up-to-date version. Next, you'll have to learn simple Sinatxis and write the required interface with my help. Here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736916

Интерпретатор языка разметки KIB
Интерпретатор языка разметки KIB
  • www.mql5.com
Распакуйте архив и найдете полный комплект файлов установки и помощи
 
Реter Konow:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736916

Hi Peter, can you make a video tutorial, there are a lot of things I don't understand, like where to find KIB-source.mqh or do I have to create it myself?

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Hi Peter, can you make a video tutorial, because a lot of things are not clear, for example where to find KIB-source.mqh or do you have to create it yourself?

Hi. KIB-source is inside the assembly, it only need to open in ME. OK, I'll make a video tutorial today.
 

It reminds me that I once wanted to write a glass for a code base. A good and useful thing has stalled for some reason, although there is every opportunity to do it - so why not do it? Let's do it and let's use it. Let me say at once - this is NOT a commercial project and you can't sell the glass. (I'll put a non-removable box in the app that says it's free). We will write and improve it in our spare time.

And so, the global goal is to build a coder price tumbler and surpass the regular original.))) I understand the task is difficult, but trying is not a torture. :) One thing is certain - in the schedule we will not concede.)))

To begin with, all who wish to join, I suggest downloading my GUI builderhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736916.

  • Unzip it and find the file with installation instructions.
  • Install it.
  • Next, I will post the GUI code of the tumbler.
  • Let's run it and check it out.
  • Then, I'll add functionality and the tumbler will work.
  • Then we will work on adding new features - placing orders, marking levels, visualization of dynamics.
Интерпретатор языка разметки KIB
Интерпретатор языка разметки KIB
  • www.mql5.com
Распакуйте архив и найдете полный комплект файлов установки и помощи
 

Let's move on to planning.

First, the look and feel - I suggest a stock market pricing model:


Simple and tasteful. You could, of course, add colour:

Or content:


Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Виды заявок в стакане цен
Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Торговые константы / Виды заявок в стакане цен
  • www.mql5.com
Для биржевых инструментов доступно окно "Стакан цен", в котором можно посмотреть текущие заявки на покупку и продажу. Для каждой заявки указано желаемое направление торговой операции, требуемый объем и запрашиваемая цена. Для получения информации...
1...444546474849505152535455565758
New comment