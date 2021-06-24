Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 51
Next, I'll develop a visual assembly of my model's objects (not the standard one - the one I made up) inside my editor. I don't know what will turn out, but it will be interesting.
zy. Next update of the editor - (7th April) may be the last. I'm off to a big proprietary project, where they've been waiting for results from me for a long time))). If I release new versions, it will not often (if at all will succeed). Of course, the editor will not be fully completed, but people don't really need it. For me, its creation is the best school and I have almost finished it. It's time to move on!
Good afternoon. Trying to run constructor, used zip file from 1 post, but it doesn't compile, gives errors.
In file CONNECTION.mqh connection #include<DRIVE\INTERNAL_CONTROLL.mqh> but such file is not in archive.
In the blog also did not see compiled "GUI Builder" and any files.
In the blog also did not see compiled "GUI Builder" and any files.
I will put the markup language on the blog tonight. The latest, up-to-date version. Next, you'll have to learn simple sinatxis and write the required interface with my help. Here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736916
Hi Peter, can you make a video tutorial, there are a lot of things I don't understand, like where to find KIB-source.mqh or do I have to create it myself?
It reminds me that I once wanted to write a glass for a code base. A good and useful thing has stalled for some reason, although there is every opportunity to do it - so why not do it? Let's do it and let's use it. Let me say at once - this is NOT a commercial project and you can't sell the glass. (I'll put a non-removable box in the app that says it's free). We will write and improve it in our spare time.
And so, the global goal is to build a coder price tumbler and surpass the regular original.))) I understand the task is difficult, but trying is not a torture. :) One thing is certain - in the schedule we will not concede.)))
To begin with, all who wish to join, I suggest downloading my GUI builderhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/736916.
Let's move on to planning.
First, the look and feel - I suggest a stock market pricing model:
Simple and tasteful. You could, of course, add colour:
Or content: