A simple connection technique.
Peter, thank you very much for your work.
1. Is it possible to dynamically add/delete rows in tables in your library?
2. Do you build all forms and elements with bmp images and then track coordinates and mouse clicks?
3. Is it possible to run this on MT4?
4. It asks to recompile EA (build 2485)
5. Repeating your actions. From the message above. After compilingKIB-source - Out Of Range
1. Can.
2. No, bmp only icons. Windows and controls are products of author's painting technology on canvas.
3. Alas, MT4 is a thing of the past and the current version is incompatible with it.
4. Strange. It works for me. I'm going to reload it again.
5. Show me a snapshot of the kib-source file below. I will check if you have connected the kib-code correctly.
