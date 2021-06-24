Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 52

New comment
 
My point is that there are plenty of possibilities - everyone can add/remove what they want and customise the price cup on a common basis.
 
There are bugs in the new build, those who haven't downloaded yet, wait, I'll re-download the KIB interpreter and let you know. Also, I'll make a video tutorial on how to connect and start working with the builder.
 
Re-downloaded, you can download it. I'm making a video now.
 

A simple connection technique.

  1. Download the interpreter.
  2. Unzip it.
  3. CIB Expert Advisor is installed in the experts folder.
  4. The CIB-source indicator in the indicators folder.
  5. Put them both on one free chart.
  6. Open ME.
  7. Open the file KIB-source in the indicators folder.
  8. You open the line at the bottom of the file.
  9. The DOM file with the kib-code is attached. Put it in the inlude (you can create a folder "My projects" or similar inside). After that compile KIB-source. The glass will appear in the terminal.
Files:
DOM.mqh  40 kb
 
Tomorrow I will find the code for the tumbler and it will work. Then I'll show you how to connect it to my EA. After that, you can improve it by adding functionality and visualization. That's all for today).
 

Peter, thank you very much for your work.

1. Is it possible to dynamically add/delete rows in tables in your library?

2. Do you build all forms and elements with bmp images and then track coordinates and mouse clicks?

3. Is it possible to run this on MT4?

4. It asks to recompile EA (build 2485)

5. Repeating your actions. From the message above. After compilingKIB-source - Out Of Range

Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringAdd
Документация по MQL5: Строковые функции / StringAdd
  • www.mql5.com
Строковые функции / StringAdd - справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Peter, mcdonaldstyle, look at the winrar example,

programs that have third-rate roles in life, if you put superman in charge, horror.

--

no one cares about your creations, show them how to make money, build games and other non-traders content - go where the traders content is interesting

I don't know how to implement games where the participants may play and enjoy the game and find working strategies), I abandoned this idea.


Just remember the brilliant game, now they have built a huge world with good physics, and it's been 5-8 years since they know what to do with it, war z is as unreasonable 5 years ago as it was now, the open world could not come up with interaction, MQL5 is no different.

 
Sergey Likho:

Peter, thank you very much for your work.

1. Is it possible to dynamically add/delete rows in tables in your library?

2. Do you build all forms and elements with bmp images and then track coordinates and mouse clicks?

3. Is it possible to run this on MT4?

4. It asks to recompile EA (build 2485)

5. Repeating your actions. From the message above. After compilingKIB-source - Out Of Range

1. Can.

2. No, bmp only icons. Windows and controls are products of author's painting technology on canvas.

3. Alas, MT4 is a thing of the past and the current version is incompatible with it.

4. Strange. It works for me. I'm going to reload it again.

5. Show me a snapshot of the kib-source file below. I will check if you have connected the kib-code correctly.

 
Реter Konow:

1. You can.

2. No, bmp only icons. Windows and controls are products of the author's kanvas drawing technology.

3. Alas, MT4 is a thing of the past and the current version is incompatible with it.

4. Strange. It works for me. I'm going to reload it again.

5. Show me a snapshot of the kib-source file below. I will check if you have connected the kib-code correctly.

The whole process on the gif

Files:
Sc11111reenFlow.gif  6963 kb
 
Re-downloaded. Please, before downloading the new version, make sure that previous versions are completely removed from the terminal (there was such a problem). Everything works and compiles for me.
1...4546474849505152535455565758
New comment