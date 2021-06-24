Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 49

New comment
 
Get your panels together and plug them in.

Write how it works and where the errors are. Post screenshots.

There will be a very cool update at the end of the week.
 
Реter Konow:
Gentlemen smartasses, you don't belong here.

For those who haven't run the editor and haven't connected the panel, but are "teaching", the conversation is short.

The rest of you, welcome!
I'm afraid that with that kind of attitude to people, you will all be sent away.
 
Реter Konow:
I will remove the warnings. Temporarily.

This is in vain.

Any code should compile without a single warning in strict mode.

A warning tells you that some constructs in your code are ambiguous and non-obvious. For instance, about type conversion when there is no explicit reference to it. A good solution is to exclude all ambiguities - it will be easier for you after a while if there is a usage or porting problem.

 
Artyom Trishkin:
I am afraid that with this kind of attitude to people you will be sent to all.
So be afraid in good health. )) I'm not afraid.

People want an editor, and they will put one up and use it.

Those who want to teach should go to other branches. They have no use for it. They haven't downloaded the editor and haven't tried anything, but they are teaching.

Reports of specific bugs are accepted.
 
Georgiy Merts:

...

Warnings are not ignored. I will. I promise.
 
Let me remind you that the editor's code is written in MQL5, a MUCH more demanding language than MQL4 (that some "teachers" are still using). It cannot a priori be bad because it passes two conditions:

1. Bad code does not compile due to errors.

2. If it compiles, it works poorly and slowly.

My code compiles and runs fast. You can see it in the drawing. There are bugs. I don't deny it. That's why I'm testing.

I need some constructive feedback.
 
Реter Konow:
Mind you, the editor's code is written in MQL5, a MUCH more demanding language than MQL4 (which some "teachers" are still using). It cannot a priori be bad because it passes two conditions:

1. Bad code does not compile due to errors.

2. If it compiles, it runs poorly and slowly.

My code compiles and runs fast. You can see it in the drawing. There are bugs. I don't deny it. That's why I'm testing.

I need constructive feedback.

Where are the sources?

Or here again, just testing a commercial product ... well, normal people will not run 6 megabytes KIB.ex5 without an opportunity to get acquainted with what's inside.

PS/ and what the hell crowdsource without a project and definition of desired tasks/features. There is no PROJECT as an entity.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Where is the source code?

or here again just testing a commercial product ... well, normal people will not run a 6 megabyte KIB.ex5 without an opportunity to get acquainted with what's inside.

PS/ and what the hell crowdsource without a project and definition of desired tasks/features. There is no PROJECT as an entity.

You should go to another thread.
 
Реter Konow:
You need to go to another branch.

in which branch or website is the code currently under discussion here ?

 

Especially for suspicious forum members:

The editor is freely distributed software donated by me to the community. There are no "leads" inside it, and this can be checked by the administrators.

Moreover, inside the editor itself it says that it is a non-commercial product:

This proves that they didn't open the editor and are doing EXACTLY the same trolling for themselves.


And if they were smart, they would have realised that after this thread, NO ONE would let me turn the editor into a commercial product and put it up for sale.

But, logic is not their strong point.

1...424344454647484950515253545556...58
New comment