Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 49
Gentlemen smartasses, you don't belong here.
I will remove the warnings. Temporarily.
This is in vain.
Any code should compile without a single warning in strict mode.
A warning tells you that some constructs in your code are ambiguous and non-obvious. For instance, about type conversion when there is no explicit reference to it. A good solution is to exclude all ambiguities - it will be easier for you after a while if there is a usage or porting problem.
I am afraid that with this kind of attitude to people you will be sent to all.
...
Mind you, the editor's code is written in MQL5, a MUCH more demanding language than MQL4 (which some "teachers" are still using). It cannot a priori be bad because it passes two conditions:
Where are the sources?
Or here again, just testing a commercial product ... well, normal people will not run 6 megabytes KIB.ex5 without an opportunity to get acquainted with what's inside.
PS/ and what the hell crowdsource without a project and definition of desired tasks/features. There is no PROJECT as an entity.
You need to go to another branch.
in which branch or website is the code currently under discussion here ?
Especially for suspicious forum members:
The editor is freely distributed software donated by me to the community. There are no "leads" inside it, and this can be checked by the administrators.
Moreover, inside the editor itself it says that it is a non-commercial product:
This proves that they didn't open the editor and are doing EXACTLY the same trolling for themselves.
And if they were smart, they would have realised that after this thread, NO ONE would let me turn the editor into a commercial product and put it up for sale.
But, logic is not their strong point.