Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 56
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've added a visualisation of the volumes.
Then I'll make a colour gradient between the volume bars to make them easier to distinguish visually.
jaffer wilson
This archive contains all the files for your panel.
Installation instructions:
1. Unpack the archive.
2 Open terminal and code editor.
3 Open Trade_panel.mqh file in the Experts folder
4. Compile the file.
5. Go to the free terminal chart, find Trade_panel Expert Advisor in the Navigator and install it.
6. The panel should appear on the chart.
7. Go to the code editor. Open the file Internal_API.mqh and write the functionality of the buttons.
8. You will also find at the bottom of this file a list of functions that call the ask/bid/spread/TP/SL fields. Call these functions from your code. An example is shown in file Trade_panel.mqh in function OnInit()
Will it work in MT4? And the panel does not work in StrategyTester.
Will it work in MT4? And the panel does not work in StrategyTester.
The colour of the bars corresponds to their volume and is calculated relative to the maximum value among all volume bars.
The load on the processor is in the same range as before.
The next task is to place orders by clicking on cells and buttons, and moving markers linked to specific prices.
The window can be dragged outside of the visible area, and if it is released, it may not be retrieved later without restarting the EA.
This needs to be controlled at engine level.
The window can be dragged outside of the visible area, and if it is released, it may not be retrieved later without restarting the EA.
This needs to be controlled at engine level.
You're right, I'll fix it, thanks. I will post the current version of the tumbler for testing.
The current version of the tumbler as in the video. (I will add window movement restrictions afterwards.).
Unpack the archive, compile the Dom_v1.mq5 Expert Advisor and find Dom_v1.eh5 in the terminal navigator. Put it on the free chart of eurusd. It should work as on the video.
All files in archive are open source.
This is the bug that ALL programmers are always looking for! It's just a dick and it's harmless enough, but it can bite. Investigating the creature in the lab...
The tireless inventor of bicycles is back in action!