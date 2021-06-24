Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 50
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
in which branch or site is the code that is currently being discussed here?
The code is on the first page of this thread. But you don't read the topic and come here to troll, so you don't know.
And the editor is closed because of the great number of internal resources. It is very difficult to constantly upload them onto the site.
Especially for suspicious forum members:
The editor is freely distributed software donated by me to the community. There are no "leads" inside it, and this can be checked by the administrators.
Moreover, inside the editor itself it says that it is a non-commercial product:
This proves that they didn't open the editor and are doing EXACTLY the same trolling for themselves.
And if they were smart, they would have realised that after this thread, NO ONE would let me turn the editor into a commercial product and put it up for sale.
But logic is not their strong point.
WHERE IS THE CODE?
if the code is locked, it should be discussed elsewhere
PS/ In real life, as long as the code is not published (and its distribution terms are not defined), you can implement it into a commercial product at any time. This is closed authoring code.
WHERE IS THE CODE?
If the code is closed, it should be discussed elsewhere.
PS/ In real life, as long as the code is not published (and the terms of its distribution are not defined), you can implement it into a commercial product at any time. This is closed author code.
It's on the front page. Don't you know how to navigate pages?
On the front page. Don't you know how to navigate pages?
I looked in your profile first... Where else to live the project:-)
I looked in your profile first of all... Where else to live the project :-)
On the front page of this thread.
I will publish an update on Sunday in which:
1. the windows are created in the editor (as they should be).
2. Multi-window, parallel editing mode is implemented.
3. Items are copied from each other within the same window or between windows, inheriting the properties set in each previous copy.
4. Ability to erase elements and entire windows.
5. Bug fixes as indicated by forum users.
We'll look for more bugs to keep us busy :).
Okay.))