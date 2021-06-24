Crowdsourced GUI. Open beta testing. - page 24
I reread the whole thread again, and saw many examples of how "the interface is designed in a markup language". But I didn't see a single example from Peter that showed exactly how the "interface code" would interact with the developer's main program.
Nikolai and I have tried several times to reduce Peter to this topic, but nowhere did I see any example code for the interaction between the main program and the GUI.
I also came across the expression "print code" several times while reading the thread. Piotr, what is the meaning of this phrase? I think there is even such a command in Petr's "vigin" ..... Why print code? Why can't it be saved to a text file with the right name and in the right place?
Peter, don't rush out the visualizer, let's deal with the applicability of your suggestion in a general context.
That is, draw a form with a couple of buttons, with a combobox, with a couple of checkboxes and with an input field. For now, how to refer to these controls in procedural code, give them values and get values from them.
Once you've got that sorted out, you'll move on.
@Oleg Papkov
AndAlexandr Atagyan(here's his panel)
Here is the connection file for this panel. Found it after all.
This file contains functionality for calling controls, retrieving their values, setting values and states. The functionality is standard and the user does not need to look into the file.
Here is the connection file for this panel. Found it after all.
I didn't see any interaction between the main program and the interface in this code. Apparently we speak completely different languages.
That's not exactly how it works. You're making a visual interface editor. The visual part of your application is exactly the GUI that your application creates. And what is done "behind the scenes", how the new GUI texts are created, is the main program.
But since you have your own view of programming.....
We have a huge divergence of views, Alexey. It's better to leave it at that. You can't find a common language right away and it takes a lot of time. I'll finish the minimal version and you'll see for yourself. I'll try to get it done by the day after tomorrow.
I think that's what you mean:
These are the two functions that allow the GUI to "communicate" with the program. They receive messages, decrypt them and forward them to either the elements or the programme.
This is a masterpiece :)
Открыто_окно[G_CORE[cnvs[f1]][_WS_NUMBER]]
If something needs to be redone/done, in a week you won't remember what relates to what.