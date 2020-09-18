On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OK, I'll show you the trick in real time for the third time and wrap up this thread.
Yeah.
Take care. Careful out there, I hear demo accounts don't make good withdrawals these days.
Yeah.
Take care. Be careful, I hear demo accounts don't make good withdrawals these days.
Yeah.
Take care. Careful there, I hear demo accounts don't make good withdrawals these days
Ahaha, there are still people with that attitude...
You can repeat the trade I presented in the last post (a couple of trades) on a real account and you obviously won't have any problems with withdrawal. That's genius, don't you think?
Man.
If I show you now a real account with Over 600 trades and a profit - you'll probably be pissed).
But I'm not doing it, and I've shown it before. I don't do that, and I've shown it before.
Ok, don't forget that January 9 is a working day)
Man.
If I were to show you a real account with over 600 trades and a profit, you'd probably be pissed).
I do not quite understand your point, what exactly would make you piss yourself if someone made 600 trades and made a profit? Are you sure you are not using anything?
I do not quite understand your point, what exactly need to get pissed if someone made 600 deals and have a profit? Are you sure you're not using anything?
All you have to do is think about this picture.
And then you can either shut down your own rotten branch.
Or share it with the forum community.
P.s.
Was here by the way Graalenosec Alexander is a fan of sliding, but - what is it a long time does not appear.
Either he is welding a gas pipeline on watch, or he and the second AK grayliner are exploring space in their personal spaceship)
Funny, but for tomorrow the likely outcome is EURUSD=1.1140, GBPUSD=1.3010.
Just need to think about this picture.
It didn't take two minutes for the slip to go through. Cool guys )
The time is approaching midnight. The current situation is as follows:
Steady, confident, waiting for profit.
Thought déjà vu, but phew phew, memory's OK so far....
04.01.2012 05:22
Trader
Let's make a simple calculation. Let's take as a measure of the euro and pound value their AMOUNT. And let us consider the euro exchange rate to be the ratio of the euro to the sum of the euro and the pound (through any third currency), and the pound rate to be the ratio of the pound to the sum of the euro and the pound (through any third currency). For example, let's take EURUSD and GBPUSD, which in my picture below are named ED and PD respectively. Here, the picture shown is 288 bars long M5, i.e. 24 hours... i is the bar number, varies from - to 287...
So, as you can see, the euro and the pound, defined through the sum of themselves, appear to be strictly negatively correlated. Their ratio, of course, has the same form. You see. If you consider that charts correlated by a factor of -1 are one shape, then I have reduced the triangle of currencies to ONE FORM, by trivial action. If we assume that the graphs correlating with coefficient -1 are still two shapes, then I have reduced everything to TWO shapes. As it should be from the reasoning in my post above. Who can comment on this construction? The fundamental importance is that anything can be on the input, e.g. EURJPY and GBPJPY. The influence of the third currency, which should be eliminated, is automatically eliminated. Please refer to the picture. Now we can start to analyse...
I am going to show firstly a qualitative analysis, based on the ideas of considering values of currencies through the sum of others, which form a triangle with the one in question. Then we can move on to quantitative algorithms.
Ok, everything is clear with that, the story is old, it does not fit with the know-how, the only thing left to figure out why and which moderator is protecting the topicstarter?