On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 25
Once every 10 years a person comes along, I mean the author of the thread, in the end it all comes down to chewing on the same thing getting boring, but some people have hope shining through the cracks of hopelessness...
to the author of the topic, make an owl and don't sweat it.
))))))))) Best answer from the old Sherlock Holmes, said it all in one sentence (:o)
Repetition is the mother of learning.) I am grateful to the author, reading this thread inspired me to improve my indicator for pair trading. It had flaws that hindered me from profitable trading. Now I fixed it and hope it became more profitable))). I will test it on cent account. If the results are positive, I will make an Expert Advisor.
Interesting picture by the way - but never heard the principle/rules of use from practitioners.
It's not the first time I've seen it, but I'd like to hear some feedback on it.
It's a complicated thing, I cannot explain it. It works more as support and resistance levels, not much like channels. Everything is beautiful on the history, but when the chart is empty, the lines are confusing.
If the results are positive, I will make an EA.
Maybe an advisor first, a couple of lines to put in the condition, a la the standard in the macd sampler....
No, at first I will trade using scripts (opening, closing). I will find out all nuances in the process of trading. My Expert Advisor will not take long to develop, I have the blanks. I'm not in a hurry, I'm retired and financially secure. I am not in a hurry but I am retired and financially well-off.
Of course, I should not hurry. They say the life expectancy increases. They expect up to 200 hundred years. That is why they raised the retirement age.
It's a rare case you describe. Frank's story touched me too. Only I turned out to be in the black.
What, showed the funeral candle of your deposit? It's not the first time you've shown this screenshot, it must be a long remembered event. And this: It ' s not the first time you've written"slamming your initial deposit with zero". Maybe you have something new to say. What grade are you in? You haven't studied literature yet? Although Mayakovsky wrote: " Baby,we all a little horse," but you're still a man, so do not laugh).
It's a rare case you describe. Frank's story touched me too. Only I ended up on the plus side.
Laughing too ))))
Really? You must be a millionaire.)
Just read some of the other forums, like alp or lab.
I was up and down 10,000 points and it was a lightning bolt.
All absolutely everyone was shaken out.
In the best case those who somehow survived, but quotes were considered non-market - they could count on the cancellation of transactions)))
Well since you love and discuss the pound here-
Fresh, 2019.12.12
Laughing is worth it when a man lives to retirement and writes that first scripts to test as there is no hurry))))
When, for a man, forex is fun, he takes his time, prolongs his pleasure, gets high from it, and this increases life expectancy. It is known that all long-livers never rushed, never showed discontent, always lived in harmony with themselves and others. What do you think I will die and will not have time to earn all the money of the world? Do you care? Are you rooting for me?)