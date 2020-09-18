On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 24
Mikhael1983:
You wanted to make some derogatory comments about the signal being lousy, and then you went straight to the puddle.
I didn't mean anything by it. It's always funny when someone makes it up for someone else.
"I ran one of the many ideas to try it, expectedly it didn't work." - that would have been enough, but you don't... ugh.
There you go. I notice that the time in the terminal is an hour less, 17 hours and minutes, while it is actually 18 hours msk with minutes.
Why Pound Sell? My turkey says it's all there tomorrow...
More specifically, which pairs are you referring to? EURUSD and USDCHF, or what? You need to do some extra steps here, to represent a CHFUSD trade via USDCHF trade, before substituting it into the same algorithm, and I'm lazy.
They are more sort of visually similar... And it's easier for analysis to understand what you're doing there...
Because I'm having dinner, and I'm already reformed.
Bon appetit, and I don't know what it means to be reformed (relieved or something)))
By the way, it's an interesting picture - but I've never heard the principle/rules of use from practitioners.
It's not the first time I've seen it, but I'd like to hear some feedback on it.
And the actual discrepancy is only seven parrots... I think I'll close. Otherwise, they'll move away from zero overnight and wait again...
Earned just over $100:
Seems like the trick worked again, but let's not count that way, the curve stroke was small, the transaction time and profit was small... let's consider that only 3 times it was a trick )
A very correct and good idea! I love triangles. I started thinking about it about 3-4 years ago, modelled it, listened to the "ticks" of instruments 24 hours a day, made various evaluations and came to the conclusion - it all really works as long as the wind blows in a known direction.
The question is to catch the moment, when it will change it (direction).
To understand this scheme one should abstract one's mind from usual notions of volatility, oversold, overbought and other stuff that only distracts from poetry :)
Actually, this scheme does not need signals at all what attracted me )) and changes of wind direction can be compensated by careful modification of the current open order structure. I'm thinking about it.