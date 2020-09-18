On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 21
Some pseudo-traders on the internet teach pair trading like this. Although it cannot be called paired trading, it does not smell of hedging.
I would recommend trading pairs ( EURUSD, EURGBP) or (GBPUSD, EURGBP), they have better cointegration.
Closed trades. Profit is $137. The divergence has not yet closed to zero, so I closed a little earlier than I would have. But like I said, I'm not at my computer right now, and I don't want to keep track of the trade. So I closed it already. I will show you the pictures tonight, how it all looked like.
In simple terms, the ability of the spread to return to zero on a regular basis. This is what is important for pair trading, not the magnitude of the pair's correlation. The correlation should be considered only in the sense of whether it is forward or backward. It is necessary to determine whether to enter in the same or different directions.
Once in 10 years a person appears, I mean the author of the theme, in the end it all comes down to chewing over the same thing and getting bored, but some people have hope shining through the cracks of hopelessness...
The probabilities in the thread title isn't about that at all. Tricks I started to show somehow accidentally, out of boredom at the weekend, the idea is that the topic of the branch is set out before the start of tricks. From the stated considerations of probabilities at the beginning of the branch to these tricks is a gulf, in fact, although the latter is directly related to the former.
Yusufkhoja was more interesting, not him you are not attracted to his formula that was the bomb 10 years ago)))
the author of the topic is a bit right, in that for X/Y , Y/Z and Z/Ysimultaneously the up and down probabilities are equal only if the "masses" X=Y=Z and the instantaneous reaction are the same. But the masses are unknown and the market forms buffers - i.e. the reaction will be delayed and may not happen at all.
Let it add Pi = 3.14, range = (X+Y+Z)/3.14 then let it work with the golden ratio 0.618 or 1.618 - it works, and I do not know what he is thinking there, I prefer my own cockroaches)))
"Work with 0.618 1.618" in most cases is to admit that it is the sum of many random and independent quantities. And there's nowhere to dig, but nowhere to cheat (or cheat, from qualification) :-)