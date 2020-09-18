On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 23
...here's the pound to go if the eu can't reverse it.
Maybe that's why the pound opened with a smaller lot
wasn't paying attention, watch the tricks next.
Mikhael1983:
... We'll open like this: EURUSD with 2.786 sell, GBPUSD with 1 buy.
Like this. Please note that the time in the terminal is an hour less, 17 hours and minutes, while in fact it is now 18 hours and minutes MSC.
Here we go. I notice that the time in the terminal is an hour less, 17 hours and minutes, while in fact it is now 18 hours msk with minutes.
Try, franc and euro open according to your strategy, I assume you will open them in the same direction.
I'm going to go get some chips.
There you go.
And why is the balance line in the signal not pretty until December 2019 and then starting from the focal points normal? Did a genius idea come all of a sudden?
Triple swap hopped from Wednesday to Thursday?
Try, franc and euro open according to your strategy, I assume you will open them in the same direction.
I am going to go and get some chips.
And why is the balance line in the signal until December 2019 not pretty, and then starting from the focal points normal? Did a genius idea come suddenly?
Oh, man. I absent-mindedly opened trades the wrong way. I bought EURUSD and sold GBPUSD. Now I'll close and reopen it the other way round.
That's right:
And no one told me that I wrote one thing and did another...