On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 23

Triple swap hopped from Wednesday to Thursday?
 
Martingeil:

...here's the pound to go if the eu can't reverse it.

Maybe that's why the pound opened with a smaller lot
 
Ivan Butko:
wasn't paying attention, watch the tricks next.

 

Mikhael1983:

... We'll open like this: EURUSD with 2.786 sell, GBPUSD with 1 buy.

Like this. Please note that the time in the terminal is an hour less, 17 hours and minutes, while in fact it is now 18 hours and minutes MSC.

 
Mikhael1983:

Try, franc and euro open according to your strategy, I assume you will open them in the same direction.

I'm going to go get some chips.

 
Mikhael1983:

There you go.


And why is the balance line in the signal not pretty until December 2019 and then starting from the focal points normal? Did a genius idea come all of a sudden?

 
Maksim Shishov:
Triple swap hopped from Wednesday to Thursday?
Yes, it happens. It wasn't a big deal, although Murphy's Law as usual dictates that the direction of the trades was such that the swap turned out to be negative.
 
Martingeil:

Try, franc and euro open according to your strategy, I assume you will open them in the same direction.

More specifically, which pairs are you referring to? EURUSD and USDCHF, or what? You need to do some extra steps here, to represent a CHFUSD trade through a USDCHF trade, before substituting it into the same algorithm, and I'm lazy.
 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


It's strange to call a few days of trading a robot at plus or minus a few percent, but essentially at zero. I ran one of many ideas to try it out and it didn't work, as expected. So what, others roll. I think you wanted to make some derogatory comments saying that the signal is lousy, and immediately sat in a puddle, because I'm not distributing any signals, while I am entitled to try it out purely for myself how it looks.
 

Oh, man. I absent-mindedly opened trades the wrong way. I bought EURUSD and sold GBPUSD. Now I'll close and reopen it the other way round.

That's right:

And no one told me that I wrote one thing and did another...

