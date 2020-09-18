On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"Work with 0.618 1.618" in most cases is to admit that it is the sum of many random and independent quantities. And there's nowhere to dig, but nowhere to cheat (or cheat, from qualification) :-)
The golden ratio works everywhere if you close the circle circle. Even a person strictly following the golden ratio you will never sit on an empty bench in the middle you will sit at 0.618 the length of the bench. You shouldn't be talking about the golden ratio...
The golden ratio works everywhere
Yeah, the glass is empty at 0.618.
Well, all the strategy developers have stepped up, it's hard for the author now.
Although many pass by with a chuckle...
Yeah, the glass is 0.618 empty.
It was time to see how the events of the third trick unfolded. It went like this:
Around the time corresponding to the last (right) counts on these charts, the third focus was closed, the profit was fixed:
Since this point, about 2.5 hours have already passed.
It was time to see how the events of the third trick unfolded. It went like this:...
Looks cool.
It was time to see how the events of the third trick unfolded. It went like this:
Do you always have EURUSD in buy , and GBPUSD in sell ? Or is it the other way round?
It was time to see how the events of the third trick unfolded. It went like this:
Around the time corresponding to the last (right) counts on these charts, the third focus was closed, profits were fixed:
it's been about 2.5 hours since then.
You can open on these pairs without a signal, they go in the same direction.
Want a hint here there is a Rabbit inductor tie it to your pairs, to the Hai of the daily candle if the rate goes down, and to the Low if the rate goes up, then as it reaches the level open in the opposite direction just like now The Copperfield effect will be assured you. About 10 years ago John Catanna came up with a formula...
Does EURUSD always buy, and GBPUSD always sell? Or is it the other way round?
Of course, it can be the other way round, it's just the timing... Generally speaking, the Euro is more prone to fall and the Pound to rise than vice versa, but what we have is what we have.
Let's try to repeat the trick for the 4th time in a row, also as before in real time. As of 17:55 Moscow time on 09.01.2019 the layout can be assessed by this set of curves:
Or, in one figure:
The divergence modulus between the black and blue curves is 36 parrots. Not much. Probably will increase (and the trades will go into minus). In that case, let's fill it up. But for now, assuming that the divergence will nevertheless go to zero, let's open like this:
EURUSD with a volume of 2.786 sell, GBPUSD with a volume of 1 buy.
Do you always have EURUSD in buy, and GBPUSD in sell? Or is it the other way round?
This trick is called the pound is more volatile, so the pound will go if the euroland is unable to outbid it.