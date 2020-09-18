On the unequal probability of a price move up or down - page 20
I thought it was déjà vu, but phew phew, my memory is still fine....
Okay, everything is clear with this, it is an old story, but it does not have any know-how, now I have to find out why and which moderator is protecting the topicstarter?
take it from above, ace said our whole problem is that he's just very clever
moderator wiped it down, basically an appropriate discussion, there were no attacks on him, but there were specific questions, and links to old threads of this forum
er, then how can i put it politically - nidhi therapist?))
OK, that's a long time ago, no way to go on the know-how ...
Yes, I started thinking about it a long time ago. There really is no know-how in those old considerations, quite right.
That's a strange fantasy... not the point.
Take it from above, you said our whole problem is that he's just too smart.
It should be noted that you are lying: I never said anything like that. However, that's not the point either. The state of affairs as of 6am MSC January 9, 2020 is as follows (V_ED = 2.714):
Nothing has changed overnight (of course), we continue to wait calmly and confidently for profits.
Mikhael1983
How about posting a signal?
That way there will be fewer pictures and posts in this thread.
And I wonder at what point the gap between the initial deposit and zero will close.
Mikhael1983
There will be few of them as it is. Now the third time the trick will be performed, and that's all, I'll take my leave. Those who wish will be able to count it as a fluke. Others will be able to consider that it was not an accident, yet it has been repeatedly shown (or rather, the third time is still pending).
I would recommend trading pairs ( EURUSD, EURGBP) or (GBPUSD, EURGBP), they have better cointegration.
What-what do they have better?
There won't be many of them as it is. Now the third time the trick will be performed, and that's it, I take my leave. Those who wish will be able to count it as an accident. Others will be able to believe that it was not an accident, but it has been performed more than once (or rather, the third time is still pending).
So, go on six months and show the statistics of the system as a whole, three, five, ten times in principle is not interesting. and childish babble about "I have shown more than once" causes a strong desire to say what we think of you) and the title of the topic is generally left-wing, what does it have to do with probability?
In layman's terms, the ability of the spread to regularly return to zero. This is what matters for pair trading, not the magnitude of the pair's correlation. The correlation should be considered only in the sense of whether it is forward or backward. It is necessary to determine whether to enter in the same or different directions.